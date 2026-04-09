USMNT star Tyler Adams ready to lead Bournemouth’s European push, details next step in his game

USMNT star Tyler Adams heads to Arsenal with Bournemouth on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET, on USA) as the Cherries aim to start a late-season surge for European qualification.

Bournemouth have never qualified for Europe in their history but came close last season, and they currently sit just four points out of the expected European spots with seven games of the Premier League season to go.

They’re currently on a 11-game unbeaten run in the league, the longest current run and the longest unbeaten run for any team so far this season. They’ve also drawn five in a row, as they lead the Premier League in draws (15), and only the top three of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have lost fewer games than Bournemouth (7) this season.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk this week, Adams revealed Bournemouth’s aims for the remainder of the campaign.

“We have a lot of big games left and I think the objective has to be to knock some of the big teams off the chart,” Adams said. “I think for us coming into the season it was obviously very hard to set the same bar, as what we achieved last season that was an unbelievable season with some unbelievable players. But the consistency that we’ve had now to maintain that level has been really impressive. I think we could do with less draws and a couple more wins obviously to set ourselves in a better position but what’s happened has happened and we have a lot of big games left to play.”

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Tyler Adams and Alex Scott of AFC Bournemouth celebrate their team’s victory in the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at Vitality Stadium on January 24, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images

Adams was influential in Bournemouth’s best-ever points tally in the top-flight last season under first-year manager Andoni Iraola and after a strong start to the season he missed a few months due to injury. But now he’s back and ready to roll.

“Great season to be honest,” Adams reflected on his personal campaign so far. “It was nice to start off the season and play consistently. Obviously an unfortunate injury in the middle of the season which kind of put a halt to things for 9-10 weeks throughout that winter period, so missed a few games there. Then, yeah, happy to be back with the team now and try and finish the season strong.”

Adams and Bournemouth under Iraola are a perfect fit. He’s ranked fifth among all Premier League midfielders in terms of interceptions per 90 minutes and it feels like he’s found the ideal team for his strengths as a high-energy holding midfielder.

“I think it’s important when players are choosing clubs that they try and find clubs that fit their strengths, not just go to a club to go to a club,” Adams explained. “For me I found the perfect landing spot in terms of where I was at in my career in terms of development, now being 27 years old I’ve played here since I was 24, so I think that’s a crucial part of my development. And playing under a manager who trusts me and gave me a lot of minutes and a club that trusted my ability as well to find the role that I have, it’s just allowed me to do what I do best. I’m definitely thankful to the staff here.”

Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday November 9, 2025. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Adams ranks among the best in the Premier League in terms of defensive stats for midfielders as he’s constantly snapping into tackles, winning the ball back and pressing high, along with his teammates doing exactly the same under Iraola’s high-pressing, demanding tactics.

How has Adams developed his game under Iraola in the Premier League over the last few years?

“I think there’s definitely a simplicity to the game, but I think that in terms of on the ball this season he’s just asked me to do a little bit more and I think that’s allowed me to develop and look at the game in a completely different way,” Adams explained. “To understand the triggers of what movements attackers are making and where to give them the ball in order to set them up successfully. So I think for me that’s been an important aspect of this season, just to think about the game in a deeper meaning. Defensively I’ve always been really strong. I think offensively this season I’ve been able to find players in better situations to set up the game. So whether that’s controlling the tempo of the game a little bit better, reading the game a little bit better, these kinds of details, he’s allowed me to set that up a little bit better this season.”

Adams' screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead Tyler Adams takes a page out of Richarlison's book to lob Robin Roefs from near the halfway line to double the Cherries' lead against Sunderland.

After scoring his first two Premier League goals this season, with his incredible long-range strike at Sunderland in November winning Premier League goal of the month, is playing higher up the pitch and being more involved in the final third the next step for Adams as a player?

“I think that’s the natural evolution of my game for sure. I think it’s not being afraid to take that risk when the moment is right,” Adams said. “Still making sure you’re simple in the areas you need to be simple, but when you have the ability to get into the box or on set pieces being a nuisance. Or taking a couple more shots per season that will eventually add into goals, do you know what I mean? Just understanding the risk assessment that you can take in certain areas of the field.”

Off the field, Tyler Adams is enjoying life down by the coast in Bournemouth with his two young children and wife Sarah.

“It is a beautiful part of the world,” Adams smiled. “For me, having a family, it’s the perfect place to be. It’s a little bit quieter, obviously as the summer comes on there is a lot more to do outdoors. But like where I grew up in New York, I grew up in the outdoors and in nature. This feels like home to me. I’m very thankful... A lot of hiking, a lot of walks on the beach, a lot of chasing my kids around. Having two under two is difficult, let’s put it that way! Constant energy as soon as I get home from training. Actually going home is more difficult than training most days! A lot of time outdoors watching my son bike ride and stuff like that. It’s a great place to be with family.”

Adams and Bournemouth continue to be a perfect fit and the USMNT midfielder will be a key factor in their late-season push for Europe, before playing a crucial role for his national team this summer at the 2026 men’s World Cup on home soil.