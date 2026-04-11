Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth: Gunners continue unbelievable slump

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, as the alarm bells are ringing loudly for the Premier League leaders.

The boos were also ringing loudly from the home fans at the final whistle. All is not well with the Gunners.

WATCH — Full match replay

Junior Kroupi deservedly put Bournemouth ahead but Viktor Gyokeres equalized from the penalty spot before half time.

However, Arsenal lacked creativity throughout and Alex Scott popped up with the winner with 15 minutes of normal time to go.

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions, as they have a nine-point lead over second-place Manchester City but City have two games in-hand and host Arsenal next weekend in a massive game.

Bournemouth are now 12 games unbeaten in the Premier League and sit on 45 points, as their European charge continues.

Gunners freeze as belief is gone

This is what Arsenal didn’t want to happen but it has. And it is very worrying. Arsenal froze against Bournemouth as their recent slump continues and they have no momentum, especially when it comes to creativity. They were missing Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard through injury, while Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie were also missed badly at the back, and Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze were only available off the bench. But aside from players missing, it was the missing belief that was the biggest issue for Arsenal. After losing against Man City in the League Cup final their confidence clearly took a huge whack. Their defeat at Southampton saw it dented further. And they knew they got away with one against Sporting Lisbon in midweek to snatch a late victory. They never looked like scoring from open play and even though they are still the favorites to win the Premier League title, the title race is now going to go to the wire. In that scenario you’d fancy Man City to pip Arsenal. The Gunners have to regain the belief and confidence which got them into this spot in the first place but once momentum goes, it is so hard to regain it. That is why their fans, players and Arteta look so concerned.

What’s next?

Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, then head to Manchester City next Sunday. Bournemouth head to Newcastle next Saturday.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth score: 1-2

Gyokeres 35'; Junior Kroupi 17', Scott 75'

Arsenal vs Bournemouth live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Gabriel denied by Jimenez

Gabriel is basically staying up top and he takes a touch and is in on goal, but Alex Jimenez comes across from right back and covers so well and wins the free kick as Gabriel clatters into him.

Gyokeres shanks over

A cross causes chaos and the ball drops to Gyokeres but he’s leaning back and the ball flies away over.

Alex Scott puts Bournemouth ahead!

That was coming. Great play down the right from Brooks and the ball finds Alex Scott who runs off Zubimendi and sends David Raya the wrong way. The away end goes bonkers and Scott stands there with his arms aloft. Arsenal’s fans are stunned.

BRILLIANT TOUCH 😮‍💨



Alex Scott puts @afcbournemouth up again after a beautiful setup by Evanilson. pic.twitter.com/8qF0nxVxHZ — USA Sports (@usasports) April 11, 2026

Great defending from Arsenal

Truffert flies down the left and his cross finds Junior Kroupi. His shot is blocked and it comes out to Adams, who has his shot blocked. Excellent defending from Arsenal.

Adams and Brooks on for Bournemouth

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is on for Ryan Christie in midfield, with David Brooks on for Rayan on the right wing. Two quality, experienced players coming on for Bournemouth.

Petrovic tips Declan Rice’s shot over

Declan Rice drills a shot from distance which Petrovic tips just over. That has the home fans up and chanting. Arsenal need to generate some energy late on.

It’s getting nervous

“It’s right on the edge this game” says Arsenal legend Lee Dixon on our commentary. David Raya is almost caught on the ball and that isn’t the first time it has happened in this second half. Bournemouth are pressing so high. Just over 20 minutes to go...

Gyokeres score... but he’s offside

A long ball over the top finds Gyokeres and he finishes, but Jimenez stepped up at the right time to play him off.

Triple sub for Arsenal with Trossard, Eze and Dowman on

Oh my, Arteta has gone for it early. Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and Max Dowman are on with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli off. This should add so much-needed creativity to the Arsenal attack. The home fans are buzzing about this triple sub.

Rice sees his shot deflect wide

Declan Rice has a pop from the edge of the box but it’s deflected wide for a corner. That is whipped in by Madueke and somehow it is knocked off the line by one of the Arsenal players.

Half time thoughts — Arsenal struggling to handle the occasion

That was far from pretty for Arsenal and they deserved to go behind through Junior Kroupi. Yes, they worked their way back into the game but a set piece was the only way it seemed like they would score. That came via a penalty kick as Viktor Gyokeres fine vein of form continues. Given how dangerous Bournemouth are on the break, a nervous second half is coming up for the Gunners...

Penalty to Arsenal... Gyokeres scores!

A corner is played in and Gabriel flicks the ball in the air and it hits the outstretched arm of Ryan Christie. Penalty kick to Arsenal. It’s harsh but Christie’s arm was high. Viktor Gyokeres slams home the penalty kick. Relief. 1-1.

Havertz heads over

This looks like Arsenal’s best chance to get level, with a dangerous corner whipped in but Kai Havertz heads over from close range. That was a big chance.

Kai Havertz plants the header just over the bar. Opportunity missed for @Arsenal off the beauty from Declan Rice. pic.twitter.com/EugVhsI4up — USA Sports (@usasports) April 11, 2026

Bournemouth take the lead through Junior Kroupi!

Oh my, Arsenal, that is so poor defensively. Ben White is caught out as Adrien Truffert sneaks behind him and the pass is perfect. His cross is deflected, loops up in the air and Junior Kroupi is there at the back post to finish emphatically. The Emirates Stadium is stunned.

"That was not meant to happen" 😳



Too easy for Eli Junior Kroupi and @afcbournemouth is up early. pic.twitter.com/vCk9xs5wio — USA Sports (@usasports) April 11, 2026

Tight, tense start in north London

Okay, this is as we expected. Bournemouth are pressing high and making it tough for Arsenal to find any rhythm in the early stages. The Cherries are looking very comfortable.

Arsenal lineup

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Tavernier, Kroupi; Evanilson

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Piero Hincapie (unspecified), Mikel Merino (ankle), Eberechi Eze (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Jurrien Timber (ankle)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (thigh), Tyler Adams (unspecified), Eli Junior Kroupi (unspecified)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth preview

It’s the Gunners first Premier League match since March 14, a 2-0 win over Arsenal, as they’ve played six of their last seven games outside of the division — two FA Cup ties against lower-tier sides, three Champions League matches, and the League Cup Final. They went 4W-1D-2L during that stretch.

Arsenal remain nine points clear of second-place Manchester City, who have a match-in-hand and host the Gunners on April 19. The Gunners did have midweek action, using a late Kai Havertz goal to take a 1-0 lead over Sporting Lisbon in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Bournemouth have other concerns with seven matches left in their season and a shot at European qualification. The Cherries haven’t lost since January 3 but their 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League includes five-consecutive draws despite a decent run of opponents that included Burnley, Sunderland, and West Ham United.

Andoni Iraola’s team is 13 points clear of the bottom three — no worries there — but the run of draws sees them 13th on the table despite a wide-open race between fifth and 14th. The Cherries are a strong finish away from reaching a European tournament next season, something that would help in keeping Iraola and his top players.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

The Gunners will feel their confidence coming back after their last-minute midweek defeat of Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, but Bournemouth have been the definition of lying in wait. The Cherries have not played since March 20 and showed well in their 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the reverse fixture. Arsenal have a habit of finding the difference-making moment this season but they also asked 90 minutes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Viktor Gyokeres on Tuesday, An early goal would be welcome but Bournemouth are a better first-half team than second. This prediction is pretty hesitant but surely this Gunners team is going to take one trophy this season, right? Right? Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on USA