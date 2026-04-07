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Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 7, 2026 12:15 PM

Arsenal head to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday aiming to bounce back after a few tough results.

MOREChampions League schedule, bracket

Mikel Arteta’s side were on for a quadruple a few weeks ago but before the international break they lost the League Cup final to Manchester City and on Saturday they were knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage in shock fashion at second-tier Southampton. But they’ve dominated the Champions League this season and even if injuries are piling up, they are the big favorites to get past Sporting Lisbon.

However, Sporting have a feel of destiny about their run to the quarterfinals under Rui Borges. They were 3-0 down after the first leg of their last 16 tie away at Bodo/Glimt and looked down and out. But a remarkable comeback in the second leg at home saw them turn it around and they won 5-0, after extra time, to reach the quarterfinals against all the odds.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal live updates - by Andy Edwards

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Sporting starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

Arsenal starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 7)
Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade — Lisbon, Portugal
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Sporting Lisbon team news, focus

Nuno Santos is expected to miss this game with a thigh issue, while Luis Guilherme and Fotis Ioannidis are doubts. Francisco Trincao and Pedro Goncalves are Sporting’s chief creators in attack and Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand mops up everything in front of the defense.

Arsenal team news, focus

Gabriel, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard were all seen in training ahead of this game so they should be fit to feature. But Bukayo Saka, Piero Hincapie, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber all remain out. Arsenal rested plenty of players on Saturday and the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, William Saliba, David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke should all come in to start.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be tight and tense and Arsenal might nick a slender advantage from a set-piece. Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Arsenal.