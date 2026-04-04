Southampton 2-1 Arsenal: Saints stun Gunners, who exit another competition without trophy

Second-tier Southampton have stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday with a 2-1 win over the Gunners in an FA Cup quarterfinal.

Ross Stewart gave Saints an advantageous lead before halftime. Arsenal answered with 22 minutes to go through substitute Viktor Gyokeres, but Shea Charles scored a precision goal in the 85th minute and the hosts held on for a spot in the semifinals along with Chelsea, Manchester City, and the winners of Sunday’s quarterfinal between West Ham and Leeds.

MORE — Mikel Arteta reaction | Gabriel Magalhaes leaves with injury

The Gunners lost the League Cup Final to Manchester City before the break and fielded a second-choice side away to their Championship division opposition on Saturday. Arteta was without Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Eberechi Eze, and started the game with William Saliba, Martin Zubimendi, and leading scorer Gyokeres on the bench.

They also saw Gabriel Magalhaes leave the game early with apparent pain in his right leg, a worrying sign with the Champions League quarterfinals beginning this week and a Premier League match with Man City just about two weeks away.

Saints’ halo shines as Gunners invite more questions

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert needed some luck, to be sure, but the fact is that his team showed up in a much bigger way than the visitors. St. Mary’s Stadium knew it had a moment in it, and you had to love the vibes around the building with chants of “Yellow, yellow” supporting the home team’s unusual change jerseys for the cup in place of their normal red-and-white stripes. It seems like revisionist history but even Gyokeres’ equalizer didn’t seem like a deathknell for Saints’ chances of an upset. It didn’t feel likely — don’t get us wrong — but you knew that Saints’ commitment on the day was giving them more than a puncher’s chance. Ironically, that’s a great way to describe Shea Charles’ goal, a straight low shot inside Kepa Arrizabalaga’s post. Arsenal, on the other hand, again flailed with its destiny in front of it. They were missing some big names but definitely not enough to hand an advantage to a Championship side. On the day, Southampton showed more heart and resolve than the Gunners. Arteta has to push belief back into his team with just two more trophies up for grabs and three huge games in the next four.

Southampton vs Arsenal final score: 2-1

Ross Stewart 35', Viktor Gyokeres 68', Shea Charles 85'

Shea Charles goal (video) — Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

What a fantastic poke inside the post from Shea Charles, who darted into traffic on a rare Saints rush and restored the underdogs’ lead with a precision strike.

Tom Fellows on the assist and Arsenal only have five minutes plus stoppage to force extra time.

Big save

Arsenal teen Max Dowman tries to push the Gunners in front with a memorable finish, but Israeli goalkeeper and Bayern Munich loanee Daniel Peretz flies to his right to push the ball away from goal.

Saints subs

Samuel Edozie and Cyle Larin come into the game for Leo Scienze and the goal scorer Stewart.

Viktor Gyokeres goal (video) — Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes steps into the midfield and releases Kai Havertz behind the Saints back line.

The German cuts it back for Viktor Gyokeres, who thumps it home for 1-1.

Arsenal triple sub

Riccardo Calafiori, Viktor Gyokeres, and Noni Madueke go in for Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, and Myles Lewis-Skelly just after the hour mark.

Halftime — Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

All it takes is a single error to start a surprise, and Arsenal switching off on that Saints counter has them behind despite an 11-3 shot advantage and 65% of the ball at St. Mary’s.

Ross Stewart goal — Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

Saints go on a counter and Arsenal’s defending and backtracking leave a lot to be desired at St. Mary’s.

James Bree clips a cross to the far post and Ben White just mistimes his leaping challenge.

The ball gets to Ross Stewart and the Scot doesn’t miss his chance to put the hosts ahead of the highly-favored Gunners.

Yet to see real danger

Mostly Arsenal’s ball in the first 10 minutes, though Saints have upped pulses once.

Arsenal with two of the game’s first three shot attempts.

Southampton lineup

Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Bragg, Jander, Fellows, Azaz, Scienza, Stewart

Arsenal lineup

Arrizabalaga, White, Mosquera, Magalhaes, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Odegaard, Havertz, Dowman, Martinelli, Jesus

Southampton vs Arsenal preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Saints are the form team in England heading into this game, as young German coach Tonda Eckert has led an incredible turnaround since coming in as interim coach in November and then getting the job on a permanent basis in December. Saints are full of confidence and on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions, as they’re in the top six of the Championship and looking for an immediate return to the Premier League. They also won 1-0 at Premier League Fulham in the last round of the FA Cup and have found some defensive solidity and are dangerous on the counter.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are the heavy favorites to ease into the FA Cup semifinals but it will be intriguing to see their reaction to losing to the League Cup final against Man City before the international break, plus having so many players withdraw from internationals. The Gunners are looking good for a remarkable treble this season as they sit top of the Premier League, have cruised into the Champions League quarterfinals and are the favorites to win the FA Cup. Their trophy push enters the final stretch this weekend.

Southampton team news, focus

Star winger Leo Scienza missed three games before the international break through injury but the Brazilian should return and will play a big role in this game. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is Israel’s number one and on loan from Bayern Munich and his January arrival has made a huge difference for Saints. They will likely play a 4-2-3-1 system with Canadian international Cyle Larin and Scottish striker Ross Stewart splitting time as the main center forward. Key midfielder Flynn Downes is suspended for this game. Saints are the underdogs but that role seems to suit them. Their main aim for this season is promotion and they head to Wrexham in a massive game on Tuesday in the league, so they may rest a few key players.

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners have a very settled lineup and Arteta will be hoping the international break came at a good time for plenty of his players to get a much-needed rest. A lot of his stars pulled out of international duty with small issues, but Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie are all out after suffering injuries. Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are in contention to return. Arteta will rotate his lineup a little as Arsenal head to Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Arsenal prediction

This is probably going to be closer than most people think but Arsenal’s extra quality on the counter will make the difference. Southampton 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (April 4)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium — Southampton, Hampshire

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+