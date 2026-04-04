Gabriel Magalhaes injury update: Arsenal’s Arteta asked about injury after loss at Southampton

Gabriel Magalhaes’ FA Cup matchday at Southampton ended after 72 minutes as the Arsenal center back sat on the turf with an eye to his right leg.

His exit came just a few minutes after he played a big role in setting up Arsenal’s equalizer at St. Mary’s.

MORE — Southampton v Arsenal in the FA Cup

The 28-year-old center back has been putting in Best XI shifts this season for the Gunners but missed Brazil’s friendlies against France and Croatia with a right knee injury.

He was catering to his right leg on Saturday, though he walked off without help and did not exit with a heavy limp.

Arsenal go to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie, then host Bournemouth in the Premier League before a return leg in Portugal and a PL trip to Manchester City on April 19.

Gabriel Magalhaes injury news: Mikel Artera address injury after FA Cup loss at Southampton

Some were speculating and hoping that Magalhaes had a short day planned after missing the international break with Brazil even though Saliba did look in a hurry to get ready on the bench after Magalhaes went down and looked to the bench.

“I don’t know,” Arteta said when asked what was wrong with the star center back. “He felt something — we don’t know exactly what it is. But when a player asked to be substituted, it’s not ideal.”

Magalhaes missed about a month before the New Year with a hamstring injury but had consistently been going 90 minutes for the Gunners in all competitions since sitting out their FA Cup with at Mansfield Town in early March.