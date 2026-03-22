Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: O’Reilly’s double wins League Cup final as Gunners stunned

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, as City academy product Nico O’Reilly scored two headers in the space of four second half minutes to win the trophy for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal started well but City grew into the game and dominated the second half, but it took a big error from Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to get City ahead.

He dropped a routine catch and O’Reilly was there to head home from close range to put City ahead. And less than four minutes later Matheus Nunes dinked in a cross which O’Reilly nodded home again, as he celebrated turning 21 on Saturday in some style.

Pep Guardiola has now won the League Cup trophy five times as City’s manager as Arsenal simply did not show up and Mikel Arteta will be very disappointed with how his team played.

Bernardo Silva lifts the Carabao Cup for Manchester City! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MgVg5CP8tT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 22, 2026

Man City’s playmakers keep Arsenal at arms length

This was a perfect example of Manchester City’s class winning them yet another trophy, as Arsenal failed to seize the moment and City made them pay with their quality. Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku were excellent keeping the ball and keeping the pressure on to sustain attacks. City were brave and pinned Arsenal in and whenever the Gunners did get the ball they were so tired from shutting down City’s attackers that they kept giving it away. Either that or the excellent Ake, Khusanov and Rodri kept winning the ball back. City totally nullified Arsenal’s midfield and stopped them getting the ball to Saka, Trossard and Gyokeres. City settled down after a tough start and even with youngsters Trafford, Khusanov and O’Reilly in the team, they looked calm and relaxed in the heat of the moment. With so much experience of winning trophies for so many of City’s players, instincts kicked in and they stepped up and executed. Pep Guardiola’s delight was clear for all to see and this trophy win will mean a lot to this new-look City side, especially as they are still in the hunt for the treble. They now have the psychological edge over Arsenal heading in the final weeks of the title race.

Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates on the League Cup final! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Arsenal vs Manchester City score: 0-2

O’Reilly 60', 64'

Doku smashes wide

Jeremy Doku is running at goal but his low shot is wide of the far post as we enter stoppage time. Four minutes added. Foden is on for Cherki.

Gabriel Jesus’ header hits the bar

A cross to the back post is headed across goal from Gabriel Jesus and it’s looping towards goal but hits the bar. Gyokeres goes down on the rebound but VAR checks and there’s no penalty kick given.

Calafiori hits the post

A long ball is flicked on by Trossard and Calafiori’s low shot from the left just misses Trossard and then clips the post. So close to a goal for Arsenal. If they get one back soon it will set up a very tense finale for City...

Arsenal just haven’t been brave enough

There are still 15 minutes to go, but this has been a really poor performance from Arsenal. After that early surge, they’ve had nothing in attack. They were very content to just keep the ball at the back and that has put them in this almighty hole.

Bernardo Silva, Semenyo, Doku and Cherki have all been superb. Their energy and quality on the ball key to Man City being able to sustain attacks and keep the pressure on. Arsenal just haven't been able to get on the ball in dangerous areas often enough. #MCFC #AFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 22, 2026

Trafford saves Calafiori’s header

City give away a cheap free kick as Silva catches Madueke. Rice swings it in and Calafiori has a free header but it’s straight at Trafford who saves.

White booked for hacking down Cherki

Some showboating from Rayan Cherki as he juggles the ball on the wing leads to Ben White leaving one on him and getting booked. Cherki is a real talent but that was very cheeky and Guardiola didn’t seem to enjoy it. Despite the 2-0 lead, it’s a little early for that kind of showmanship! 20 minutes plus stoppage time to go...

O’Reilly heads home another one!

City make Arsenal pay as Nunes dinks in a lovely cross to the back post and Nico O’Reilly is there to home his second goal in four minutes. What a dream few minutes for the Man City youngster. Arsenal have only got themselves to blame.

Nico O'Reilly at the double ✌️



Two headers in four minutes to send Manchester City into dreamland at Wembley 🔵



Watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the #CarabaoCupFinal streaming NOW on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MtBZG2fkEa — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 22, 2026

Kepa’s huge error allows Nico O’Reilly to head home!

A routine cross from the right is dropped by Kepa and Nico O’Reilly is there to head home. The youngster can’t believe it. Pep Guardiola is going bonkers on the sidelines. Arsenal’s back-up goalkeeper has made a huge error there but that goal was coming.

Cherki denied by an important block

City are picking holes in the Arsenal defense and Cherki is in but his shot is blocked. Arsenal really digging deep here.

City well on top now

Wave after wave of City attacks now. Doku and Cherki are popping up everywhere. Arsenal are stretched. It’s all City.

Kepa booked for hauling back Doku, but could it have been a red?

A ball over the top causes chaos as Doku is in but Kepa comes off his line and gets it all wrong as he then drags back Doku. Kepa is booked and City have a dangerous free kick on the edge of the box... but Semenyo overhits it. Pep Guardiola isn’t happy with the decision to only book Kepa. Was it the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity? Even though it was a tight angle for Doku, it feels like Arsenal got away with one there.

Haaland almost gets in at the start of the second half

Erling Haaland tries to wriggle free and scuffs a shot on goal which is blocked. Arsenal are swarming all over Haaland whenever he’s in the box. At the other end Arsenal have a corner but their delivery from set pieces has been unusually poor today.

Half time thoughts - Cagey encounter at Wembley

Arsenal came flying out of the traps and that triple save from James Trafford was so important. But City have grown into the game and, as always, they look very comfortable on the ball. Every time City get the ball to Antoine Semenyo he is making things happen and left back Piero Hincapie is on a yellow card and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Riccardo Calafioiri come on for him at half time. Very few chances and City will be pretty happy they’ve limited Arsenal to very few opportunities and the Gunners look a bit nervous as they’ve struggled to keep hold of the ball.

Haaland heads over!

Lovely play from Bernardo Silva and Semenyo hangs a cross up at the back post but Erling Haaland can only head over under intense pressure. Much better from City.

City have a corner just before half time and sustain the attack

A counter from City sees Cherki and Haaland combine and the latter finds Doku who takes on Saliba and wins a corner. The corner is played short and City keep the pressure on as Arsenal can’t get out.

Stats show Arsenal have had the better of it

So far Man City have recorded 0.00 xG after 38 minutes. Arsenal dominating the stats with five shots and three big chances. City have had almost 60 percent of possession but aren’t doing much with it.

Ake covers well with Gyokeres lurking

A ball over the top finds Gyokeres but Nathan Ake slides in and times his challenge perfectly.

Khusanov booked for clattering Gyokeres

A long ball forward is flicked on by Havertz and Gyokeres is onto it. But Khusanov comes flying in and misses the ball and takes out Gyokeres. That is about as clear a yellow card as you will ever see.

Calafiori to come on for Hincapie?

It looks like Arsenal may be considering an early substitution. Riccardo Calafiori is warming up rigorously on the sidelines. Left back Hincapie is on a yellow card and looking pretty shaky against Semenyo.

Assistant coach Gabriel Heinze has called Piero Hincapie over for a chat on the touchline. Hincapie's the one Arsenal player who looks a bit uncomfortable out there. Heinze was passing on instructions in typically enthusiastic fashion. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 22, 2026

Semenyo almost gets in twice

Much better from City now as Haaland finally gets involved and passes it on to Semenyo in the box. But his first touch isn’t great and Arsenal snap into the challenge and clear. Huge roars from the Arsenal end at Wembley behind the goal they are currently defending. Moments later Semenyo is played in down the right again but his cross is blocked by the second Arsenal player.

Doku clatters Saka, but no booking

Jeremy Doku has got away with one there. As Arsenal break he clatters into Saka with his shoulder with a late challenge. The advantage is played but comes to nothing. Surprising that Doku wasn’t shown a yellow card. On the opposite side of the ball Arsenal are all over Doku whenever he gets the ball.

Haaland almost gets on the end of a great cross from Semenyo

City have taken almost 20 minutes to get a touch in the Arsenal penalty box but it’s great play from Antoine Semenyo down the right. He whips in a wicked cross and Erling Haaland is right there but can’t get on the end of it to head home under pressure. Much better from City.

Hincapie catches Nunes and is booked

That is a cheap yellow card for Piero Hincapie to pick up early in the game. Walking a tightrope now.

James Trafford with a huge triple save!

Havertz is slotted in by Zubimendi and he’s clean through but James Trafford makes a fine save as he smothers the effort. He then stays big and saves two rebounds from Bukayo Saka too. That will do the confidence of the young goalkeeper the world of good.

James Trafford with the TRIPLE save 🤯



Watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the #CarabaoCupFinal streaming NOW on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/X1vB0ZaSMg — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 22, 2026

Gyokeres causing problems early on

Arsenal are playing it direct up to Viktor Gyokeres and the towering Swede is causing big problems in-behind City’s defense. Gyokeres gets past Nathan Ake easily and then pulls it back but City just clear. He then goes on another mazy run soon after but City eventually swarm around him and win the ball back. Very promising start from Arsenal’s number nine.

Injured Eze shown in the stands with Timber and Odegaard

The injured Arsenal trio are shown sitting in the stands and Eze looks particularly gutted given his recent form. It was quite a shock to not see him in this Arsenal squad. What a difference they would have made for the Gunners today. Still, Arsenal’s squad is so strong and they have real quality to step in.

We are underway at Wembley!

Incredible noise at Wembley as both teams are flying around the pitch early on. City look fired up. Arsenal look focused.

Arteta on Eze, Odegaard and Timber being out

“We tried everything [to get him fit for the game],” Arteta said on Eze. “But unfortunately he, Martin, Jurrien and Mikel are out.”

Arteta added on Odegaard and Timber: “They couldn’t make it, so I think they will still be a couple of weeks. Let’s see after the international break if we have anybody back.”

Arsenal lineup confirmed with Kepa in goal

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal over David Raya as he is Arsenal’s cup goalkeeper. The back four is as expected with Jurrien Timber not fit enough for the bench so Ben White is in at right back. Kai Havertz starts in the attacking midfield role with Eberechi Eze not in the squad.

Arrizabalaga; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard; Gyokeres

Manchester City lineup confirmed with

The big team news for City is that Dias is out with a hamstring injury, so Khusanov and Ake start at center back. O’Reilly is in at left back with Doku, Cherki and Semenyo supporting Haaland.

Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

The scene is set

Both Arsenal and Man City are relishing this opportunity to win a trophy and really put down a marker ahead of the final months of the season. Arsenal can win the quadruple, City can win the domestic treble. A few hours from now, one of these teams will be dancing around this famous stadium with what they hope is the first of several trophies between now and May...

A scene fit for a final.



📍 Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/3Yw70k64B4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 22, 2026

Today’s stage 🏟️



For a record 22nd time under Pep 💪 pic.twitter.com/qCQQD6nIuj — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 22, 2026

Big team news from Wembley...

Ruben Dias is reportedly out of the Manchester City lineup with a hamstring injury, per The Athletic. If that is confirmed it will be a huge blow for Guardiola as Dias is the defensive leader and heartbeat of City. With Guehi unavailable for selection, could Khusanov and Stones start at center back?

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (March 22)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — North West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+