Manchester City might not win the Premier League this season (still to be determined), but Pep Guardiola’s side ended its lengthy (22-month) trophy drought on Sunday by beating Arsenal 2-0 in the League Cup final.

ARSENAL 2-0 MAN CITY — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after what might have been his last cup final in charge of Man City, with ongoing speculation that he will step away this summer.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after beating Arsenal in League Cup final?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.

Man City goal-scorer Nico O’Reilly, on a birthday weekend to remember

“Unbelievable feeling. To win a final, to beat this team, we know how good they are. We need to build on it, it will give us good momentum. Buzzing with today. Bit of disbelief seeing all the fans cheering like that when I scored those goals. Really a good feeling and a great birthday weekend.”

“My whole family came down [to Wembley] today. They are all in the stands and I know they will be buzzing. I can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

“Since I was a kid, I always played in midfield. I was always arriving in the box and scoring goals. To bring it in at senior level and the highest level, it’s good for me and adds goals to my game. A great feeling.”

Man City goalkeeper James Trafford, on taking his moment in a cup final

“This moment means a lot to me. Four or five years ago when they beat Spurs to win it, I think I was fourth or fifth choice, and I always imagined that I would win it one day. It’s an incredibly good season, because all my family and friends are here, and it’s a long way from northwest Cumbria.”

“It means a lot to have [Guardiola’s] faith, and it’s a testament to how I believed in myself, and how I acted in training, when I’ve been brought in for club games. Every time that I play, I just give it my best shot.”

On his lack of playing time this season, after returning to City in the summer: “No illusions, it hasn’t been easy at all. It’s been really tough at times, but I have a really good set of people around me. My teammates and my coaches have been brilliant. They have kept me going, and given me individual goals. It’s down to them.”