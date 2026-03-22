Player ratings: How Manchester City dominated Arsenal in League Cup final

Manchester City are League Cup winners for the first time since 2021, when they completed an incredible four-peat, after dominating Arsenal in every facet of the game and beating them 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

ARSENAL 0-2 MAN CITY — Video highlights & recap

Pep Guardiola’s side showed up in a way they’ve been unable to do for much of the Premier League season, leaving them nine points behind Arsenal with eight games left to play (one in hand), while Mikel Arteta’s side followed suit of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day: wilting under pressure and going quietly into the night.

Arsenal player ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 4: It was painfully obvious that the backup goalkeeper has played fewer than 10 games all season, and it’s understandable why Arteta picked him after he started the first five, but at the end of the day the manager’s job is to win games. Picking Kepa runs counter to that directive.

Ben White - 5.5: Brought in as the defensive specialist to slow down Doku with Jurrien Timber missing out through injury, White had a tough time defensively and left big shoes unfilled when Arsenal had the ball.

William Saliba - 6.5: Kept Haaland in check all game long, but didn’t have the same kind of influence on the attack as we’ve come to expect (only three passes into the final third — quite low for him).

Gabriel - 6: Same as Saliba, nullifying Haaland (and Semenyo on his side) was the main objective, but it undeniably came at the expense of Arsenal’s attack.

Piero Hincapie - 5.5: One of his least effective games of late, Hincapie very rarely got forward to attack and seemed to be a target of Man City’s combinations and overlaps down their right wing.

Martin Zubimendi - 5: Arsenal’s midfield metronome, Zubimendi attempted just 33 passes in the game as City smothered the Gunners in the middle third and forced someone else — anyone else — to beat them. No one could.

Declan Rice - 5.5: When the set pieces aren’t coming off, Arsenal’s attack turns really stodgy, really quickly.

Kai Havertz - 5: Barely 50 percent passing (10 for 18) and couldn’t beat Trafford with Arsenal’s best scoring chance while he was on the field (66 minutes).

Bukayo Saka - 5: Hailed as Arsenal’s crown-jewel attacker and creator, Saka attempted just 15 passes and one (1) dribble in 90 minutes.

Leandro Trossard - 5: In truth, Arsenal got nothing from either wing and Guardiola dominated the day with his game plan.

Viktor Gyokeres - 4.5: Despite playing all 90 minutes, had just 17 touches (two in the penalty area), completed 3 of 7 passes, 1 of 3 dribbles and took zero shots. A massive no-show in the biggest game of the season (so far).

Nico O'Reilly at the double ✌️



Two headers in four minutes to send Manchester City into dreamland at Wembley 🔵



Watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the #CarabaoCupFinal streaming NOW on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MtBZG2fkEa — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 22, 2026

Man City player ratings

James Trafford - 7.5: Made four saves without being threatened too much, but to rebound from his struggles at the start of the season is a victory in itself.

Matheus Nunes - 8: The composure to pick out O’Reilly with his cross for goal no. 2, plus a ton of volume work in possession (70 for 79 passing) made the oft-derided right back one of City’s most influential players on the day.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 7: What a massive moment for a 22-year-old making his first cup final start since joining City last January, and coming out unscathed (and with a winner’s medal).

Nathan Ake - 7.5: For someone who had played just 182 minutes in nearly two months, Ake hardly put a foot wrong defensively and was his usually busy self in possession.

Nico O’Reilly - 9: Scoring both goals in a cup final is quite the way to celebrate a birthday. Happy 21st, kid (yesterday).

Rodri - 7: Still the lynchpin of Pep’s team in possession, but now he’s getting a bit of help on the defensive side and looking all the more spry for it.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5: City’s do-everything-everywhere man did everything, everywhere.

Rayan Cherki - 7: Technically doesn’t get credit for the assist on goal no. 1, but the height and pace on his cross made things tricker for Kepa regardless.

Antoine Semenyo - 6.5: Found very little space to make runs against Arsenal’s stout defense, but created a couple of chances with his carrying and passing.

Jeremy Doku - 7: The best of the attacking bunch, was dangerous on the dribble and kept White pinned back defensively when Arsenal typically ask a great deal of their full backs in possession.

Erling Haaland - 6: Again, Arsenal’s defensive game plan rendered City’s most dangerous attackers mostly moot, as Haaland attempted just two shots despite playing all 90 minutes