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Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
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Mikel Arteta reaction — What will Arsenal boss say about League Cup Final loss to Man City?

  
Published March 22, 2026 02:24 PM

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal quadruple dreams are no more following a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

MORE — League Cup Final recap, video highlights

Nico O’Reilly scored a close-range brace in the second half of the game in London, as City used a Kepa Arrizabalaga error to take the lead.

The Gunners were bidding to win the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League.

This was Arsenal’s first League Cup Final since a 2017-18 loss to Man City. Their last cup tournament win was the 2019-20 FA Cup triumph over Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What will Arsenal boss say about League Cup Final loss to Man City?

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks from Wembley Stadium.