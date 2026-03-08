 Skip navigation
Second-tier Southampton stun Fulham to reach FA Cup quarterfinals

  
Published March 8, 2026 10:28 AM

50 years since they won the FA Cup as a second-tier team, Southampton are one step closer to pulling off the improbable again as they reached the quarterfinals by knocking out Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

MOREWhen is the FA Cup quarterfinal draw?

The only goal of the game came in the 90th minute as Ross Stewart’s penalty kick was the difference as Southampton pulled off quite the shock and celebrated wildly in front of almost 5,000 away fans at the full time whistle.

Fulham rotated their lineup and still had plenty of quality on the pitch but they never really got going as Marco Silva cut a frustrated figure throughout.

Southampton sat in deep and defended really well with Daniel Peretz making a couple of big saves and Tonda Eckert’s side hit Fulham on the counter several times.

Leo Scienza, Cyle Larin, Tom Fellows and Finn Azaz all went close as the Championship side created big chances but couldn’t finish them off.

But as the clock hit 90 minutes Azaz was clipped in the box by Fulham’s Joachim Andersen and a penalty kick was awarded which Stewart slammed home.

Saints are now 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and pushing for the playoffs in the second-tier, as well as one win away from an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

Southampton are into the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2022 and they will be huge underdogs as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool remain in the competition. But they’re in the hat for the draw and this win will give them huge confidence heading into the final months of the Championship season as they push for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

For Fulham, this was a huge opportunity missed for Marco Silva and he will be questioned for making so many changes with the Cottagers well clear of relegation trouble and an FA Cup run seemingly wide-open for them.