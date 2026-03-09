FA Cup quarterfinal draw, LIVE! How to watch live, ball numbers, details, time, dates

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw should be absolutely stacked with incredible games as plenty of Premier League giants remain in the tournament.

And the big boys have certainly stepped up and navigated some tricky away trips in the last 16, so far.

MORE — Latest FA Cup scores, schedule

Will a giant win it all? Or will we see another fairytale winner like Crystal Palace last season? Can the two teams from outside the top tier make a dream run to at least the semifinals?

FA Cup draw LIVE updates: Draw starts at approximately 3pm ET

Below is everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarterfinal draw, with full details on when it’s taking place, where you can watch it, the ball numbers and more.

When will the FA Cup quarterfinal games be played?

The FA Cup quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of Saturday, April 4 with games also likely to be played on Sunday, April 5.

Which teams are in the FA Cup quarterfinals?

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Southampton, Port Vale and Leeds United have so far booked their spot in the last eight.

When will the FA Cup quarterfinal draw take place?

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw is expected to take place at approximately 3pm ET on Monday March 9, ahead of West Ham hosting Brentford in the final game of the fifth round.

How to watch FA Cup quarterfinal draw live, stream link

You will be able to watch the draw live on TNT Sports’ YouTube channel, here.

What are the FA Cup ball numbers for quarterfinal draw?

1. Southampton

2. Port Vale

3. Manchester City

4. Leeds United

5. Arsenal

6. Liverpool

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United or Brentford