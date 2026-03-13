How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace weren’t able to find goals in the Conference League, and they may only need one when desperate Leeds United visit Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Eagles drew AEK Larnaca 0-0 at home in a UCL Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, out-attempting their Cypriot visitors 13-2 and keeping 71 percent of the ball but failing to find the back of the goal. That’s in stark contrast to their last Premier League game, where Oliver Glasner’s men dialed up three goals against 10-man Spurs.

Palace are a healthy 10 points clear of the bottom three and have an outsider’s look at qualifying for Europe through the league route, but they’ll need three points at home on Sunday.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Leeds have lost two Premier League matches in-a-row and are winless in four-straight in the league to drop within three points of the bottom three. A strong December and January fired Daniel Farke’s men to 15th. They remain there but there’s no longer any comfort in their distance above 18th.

Leeds will still play all three of the current bottom three sides and did get some joy in reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals, but they sure would enjoy a point or three against a potentially-tired foe.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Munoz (shoulder)

Leeds United team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (thigh), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Sebastiaan Bournauw (illness), Noah Okafor (thigh).

Crystal Palace vs Leeds prediction

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is back for Palace while Leeds have been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the English striker only had one goal in his last eight games. Goals from forwards in the Premier League have not been plentiful for anyone else on Leeds’ books for a while, either. If the home crowd stays behind the Eagles, they should muscle this one into the win column. Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United.