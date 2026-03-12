How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool will look to make the most of Spurs’ spiraling problems when these two giants meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot and Liverpool are licking their wounds after a 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday. They are in sixth place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend and their spot in the Champions League for next season is in real danger following their shock defeat at Wolves last time out in the league.

We can’t sugarcoat it: Spurs are in a relegation scrap. Igor Tudor has lost his first four games as their manager, including a humiliating 5-2 defeat at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday. With Spurs just one point above the relegation zone heading into this weekend, and winning just two of their last 20 league games, they have no confidence and don’t appear to be up for the relegation scrap they find themselves in.

Alisson missed the midweek defeat at Galatasaray but could return for this game, while Federico Chiesa is a doubt. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak and Wataru Endo remain long-term absentees. Slot may have to rotate due to a taxing encounter in Istanbul with Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alexis Mac Allister all looking sluggish. The likes of Curtis Jones, Jeremie Frimpong, Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo could start.

Tudor’s decision to drop Guglielmo Vicario for Antonin Kinsky was a disastrous decision in midweek and Vicario will start this game. Spurs have plenty of injury concerns with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies all out. Destiny Udogie is a doubt, while Micky van de Ven is suspended and duo Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha collided at the end of their defeat at Atletico and suffered nasty head injuries, as Spurs’ availability issues worsened. Tudor will set Spurs up to defend, probably in a 4-5-1 due to a lack of fit center backs, and hope for a miracle. Dominic Solanke, Xavi Simons and Conor Gallagher should all start after being on the bench in midweek with Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso at center back.

This could get very ugly very early for Spurs. Liverpool will run riot. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.