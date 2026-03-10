Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs unravel in Champions League, too

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length
Wisconsin v UCLA
March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball 
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-Only Dollar Values: Vlad Jr. fends off Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso at first base

Top Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length
Wisconsin v UCLA
March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball 
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-Only Dollar Values: Vlad Jr. fends off Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso at first base

Top Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs unravel in Champions League, too

  
Published March 10, 2026 06:35 PM

Just when you thought Tottenham Hotspur had fallen as far they could this season, Igor Tudor’s side dug a little deeper and reached a new low on Tuesday, when they conceded four goals in 22 embarrassing minutes away to Atletico Madrid.

MOREUEFA Champions League bracket, schedule

So terrible was the start, that Tudor subbed off goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after 17 minutes — and two blunders that directly led to goals for Atleti. Kinsky was a surprise inclusion over Guglielmo Vicario and slated to make his UEFA Champions League debut for Spurs, in the round of 16 after not playing a minute during the eight-game league phase. Suffice to say, it wasn’t a dream come true in the end.

Kinsky slipped while taking a goal kick in the 6th minute, giving the ball straight to Julian Alvarez, who quickly found Marcos Llorente for an expert finish from the edge of the box. Defender Micky van de Ven wound up on his backside while turning to chase down a pass from Kevin Danso, left to watch helplessly as Antoine Griezmann took the ball into the box and scored to make it 2-0 in the 14th. Fewer than 15 seconds after the restart, the ball was back in Spurs’ box again, and this time Kinsky kicked the ball off the inside of his standing foot and laid face down on the ground while Alvarez walked the ball into an empty net.

That’s when Kinsky, replaced by Vicario, which helped for about five minutes until Robin Le Normand scored a doorstep header for 4-0 after 22 minutes. Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke pulled back a couple of consolation goals, with a fifth goal for Atleti (by Alvarez) in between. Final score: 5-2.

MOREIgor Tudor reaction

Spurs will host Atleti in north London for the second leg next Wednesday (4 pm ET). Only time will tell if Tudor is still the one in charge.

What’s next?

  • Atletico Madrid vs Getafe — Saturday, 11:15 am ET
  • Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, 12:30 pm ET
  • Spurs vs Atleti — Wednesday, 4 pm ET (second leg)

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates - by Andy Edwards

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur final score: 5-2

Goalscorers: Marcos Llorente (6'), Antoine Griezmann (14'), Julian Alvarez (16', 55'), Robin Le Normand (22'), Pedro Porro (26'), Dominic Solanke (76')

GOAL! Atleti 5-2 Spurs: Solanke pulls back another (76')

GOAL! Atleti 5-1 Spurs: Alvarez runs away from everyone and fires home (55')

GOAL! Atleti 4-1 Spurs: Porro starts the comeback, surely (26')

GOAL! Atleti 4-0 Spurs: Le Normand heads it into an open net (22')

SUB! Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky subbed off after two early blunders (17')

GOAL! Atleti 3-0 Spurs: Alvarez scores after Kinsky forgets how to kick (16')

GOAL! Atleti 2-0 Spurs: Griezmann scores after Van de Ven slips (14')

GOAL! Atleti 1-0 Spurs: Llorente scores after Kinsky slips (6')

Atletico Madrid starting XI

Oblak - Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri - Cardoso, Llorente, Simeone, Lookman - Alvarez, Griezmann

Spurs starting XI

Kinsky - Romero, Danso, Van de Ven - Porro, Sarr, Gray, Spence - Kolo Muani, Tel, Richarlison

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 10)
Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano — Madrid, Spain
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Igor Tudor has overseen three-straight league defeats since taking over as Spurs manager as they now sit just one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone with nine games to go. But somehow Spurs have been able to produce some brilliant displays in the Champions League this season and it has been a wonderful distraction for them. The first leg at Atletico will be tough but if they stay in the game for the second leg, who knows?

Atleti are chugging along under Diego Simeone, who has overseen a big squad overhaul in the summer. They sit in third place in La Liga, as usual, and beat Club Brugge in the playoff round to reach the last 16. They also hammered Barcelona recently to reach the Spanish Cup final, which they are favorites to win. But Atletico have been a little inconsistent this season with some really poor defeats thrown in with some brilliant wins against the likes of Barca and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

Julian Alvaraz remains the main threat in attack for Atletico, while Antoine Griezmann is still around and doing his thing even though a move to Orlando City in Major League Soccer is edging closer. New signing Ademola Lookman has been excellent since his arrival, while Alexander Sorloth is also chipping in with plenty of big goals. Elsewhere, USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is very useful off the bench, while Jan Oblak remains a huge presence in goal. Atletico’s style of play hasn’t changed that much but when they are in full flow they do look more dangerous and can score plenty of goals. That is the big difference with this Atletico side this season.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Injuries have hit Spurs hard all season long but they will at least have their first-choice center back partnership for this game. With Cristian Romero just returning from a domestic ban and Micky van de Ven about to serve a domestic ban, they can at last be reunited at center back for this huge game in Europe. Dominic Solanke should lead the line with Xavi Simons likely to be tasked with creating just behind him. Conor Gallagher joined Spurs from Atletico in the winter window and could be a key figure in midfield for this game as his knowledge of how Atleti operate will be invaluable.

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Anything other than a heavy defeat is a massive win for Spurs, as they will hope to have some more players back from injury for the second leg. Atletico Madrid 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.