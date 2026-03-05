Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Crystal Palace: Feeble Spurs crumble again

Tottenham Hotspur took another massive step toward relegation from the Premier League on Thursday, when Crystal Palace put three past them in 12 minutes and cruised to a 3-1 win against 10 men.

Spurs benefited from the game’s first big break in the 29th minute as Ismaila Sarr appeared to put the Eagles ahead, but video reviewed that part of his face — perhaps just his nose — had strayed offside. Two minutes after the restart, Archie Gray walked the tightrope along the end line and picked out Dominic Solanke inside the six-yard box. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupted in anxious celebration, but not for long.

Four minutes after the goal, Micky van de Ven dragged Sarr down from behind, giving away a penalty and getting himself sent off. Sarr scored from the spot on 40 minutes, and that was just the beginning of the end for Spurs. Jorgen Strand Larsen put one through Guglielmo Vicario’s legs in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1, and Sarr ran in behind again in the seventh added minute for the third. An impressive capitulation, even by Spurs’ lofty standards.

With the defeat, Spurs (29 points) have lost twice as many games (14) as they have won this season (7) and sit just one point above the relegation zone with nine games left to play — plenty of time to pull themselves together and avoid the unthinkable, or not. Crystal Palace (38 points) are up to 13th in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live updates - by Andy Edwards

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace final score: 1-3

Goalscorers: Dominic Solanke (34'), Ismaila Sarr (40', 45'+7), Jorgen Strand Larsen (45'+2)

GOAL! Spurs 1-3 Palace: Sarr gets in behind and touches past Vicario (45'+7)

Sarr's brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs Adam Wharton is putting on a passing clinic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he is able put Ismaila Sarr into space to fire Crystal Palace 3-1 ahead of 10-man Spurs.

GOAL! Spurs 1-2 Palace: Strand Larsen five-holes Vicario after a poor giveaway (45'+2)

Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead Adam Wharton's perfectly-weighted through ball finds Jorgen Strand Larsen in stride and the Norwegian striker makes no mistake in front of goal to give Crystal Palace a 2-1 lead against 10-man Spurs.

GOAL! Spurs 1-1 Palace: Sarr scores from the penalty spot (40')

Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven's red Spurs' nightmare continues as Micky van de Ven pulls down Ismaila Sarr inside the box for a penalty and a red card, allowing Crystal Palace to equalize from the spot.

RED CARD! Micky van de Ven gives away penalty, sent off (38')

GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Palace: Solanke finishes after Gray walks the tightrope (34')

Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace Just moments after Ismaila Sarr's opener for Crystal Palace was ruled offside by VAR, Spurs strike back thanks to Dominic Solanke's cool finish in front of goal to make it 1-0.

NO GOAL! Ismaila Sarr offside by his nose, goal ruled out (29')

Spurs starting XI

Vicario - Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Souza - Palhinha, Gray, Sarr - Tel, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Crystal Palace starting XI

Henderson - Canvot, Richards, Riad - Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell - Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Live online on USA Network

Tottenham Hotspur have stumbled all season and that continues under interim manager Igor Tudor. Spurs are just one point clear of the bottom three with 10 matches to play, a second-straight season in the bottom half of the table and facing fears of a first ever relegation from the Premier League despite advancement to the Champions League last 16.

Crystal Palace, too, have reached a continental final 16 and can dream of a UEFA Conference League crown a year after winning the FA Cup. But Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have slipped to 14th on the Premier League table, just six points ahead of Spurs. Palace like Spurs are strangely better away from home than at Selhurst Park this season, and are playing better over the past month or so than they fared during a nine-match league winless run from December 14 - February 1. Can they make amends for a 1-0 loss in South London just before the calendar turned to 2026?

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (suspension), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Djed Spence (calf)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Maxence Lacroix (suspension), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace have been significantly better than Spurs, at least in terms of advanced metrics, when the ball is in play but Spurs have scored 13 of their 38 PL goals from corner kicks as the North London set piece magic is not limited to Arsenal. Can the Eagles keep the ball and make it more of a football game? That may make a huge difference. Spurs are at home, however, and that will up the challenge. Spurs 1-1 Crystal Palace.