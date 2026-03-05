Igor Tudor reaction — What did Spurs boss say after taking a massive step toward relegation?

“Say hello to Millwall,” the Crystal Palace fans gleefully sang inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, as Spurs added tacked on another pitiful performance to their relegation-bound season.

VAR spared Spurs the game’s opening goal by half the length of Ismaila Sarr’s nose and then they went 1-0 ahead themselves moments later — just the bit of luck they needed to stop the slide — but Micky van de Ven was sent off (and gave away a penalty) four minutes later, and it was an all too familiar sight for the home fans after that: Palace goal (40'), Palace goal (45'+1), Palace goal (45'+7).

1935 - Only in 1935 (first 15 games) have Tottenham Hotspur endured a longer winless run in league football to begin a calendar year than their 11 matches in 2026 so far. Lethargy. pic.twitter.com/Y9KB12kChX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2026

Below is the latest Igor Tudor reaction, speaking after his side came completely undone in those 20 minutes of madness.

“It was two games. After the red card, it was a different game. The second half, we tried. I saw interesting things second half. Very disappointed, like the fans. We need to stay quiet, keep working and believe. After this game, I believe more. Maybe sounds strange, but I saw something in the team. Even now in the dressing room after the game.”

What are those signs? “Some energy, some passion, the fight. It was there. Unfortunately the red card changed the game, but there are still nine games to play. [Cristian] Romero is coming with us [back from suspension]. [Kevin] Danso was good today, [Pedro] Porro is no different. Maybe some other players will come [back], so we can be complete. I think it will be good.”

“We need to stop talking about pressure. This is not a topic to speak about. … I will not speak any more about pressure.”