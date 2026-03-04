 Skip navigation
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published March 4, 2026 10:46 AM

Two capital competitors in Europe laboring through uninspiring Premier League season tangle Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Spurs welcome Crystal Palace to North London.

Tottenham Hotspur have stumbled all season and that continues under interim manager Igor Tudor. Spurs are just four points clear of the bottom three with 10 matches to play, a second-straight season in the bottom half of the table and facing fears of a first ever relegation from the Premier League despite advancement to the Champions League last 16.

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace, too, have reached a continental final 16 and can dream of a UEFA Conference League crown a year after winning the FA Cup. But Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have slipped to 14th on the Premier League table, just six points ahead of Spurs.

Palace like Spurs are strangely better away from home than at Selhurst Park this season, and are playing better over the past month or so than they fared during a nine-match league winless run from December 14 - February 1. Can they make amends for a 1-0 loss in South London just before the calendar turned to 2026?

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Live online on USA Network

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (suspension), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Djed Spence (calf)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Maxence Lacroix (suspension), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace have been significantly better than Spurs, at least in terms of advanced metrics, when the ball is in play but Spurs have scored 13 of their 38 PL goals from corner kicks as the North London set piece magic is not limited to Arsenal. Can the Eagles keep the ball and make it more of a football game? That may make a huge difference. Spurs are at home, however, and that will up the challenge. Spurs 1-1 Crystal Palace.