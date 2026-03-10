Igor Tudor reaction — What did Spurs boss say about lopsided loss to Atleti, subbing Kinsky?

Igor Tudor’s days as interim Tottenham Hotspur manager might, somehow, be numbered after Spurs, somehow, embarrassed themselves further in a 5-2 defeat away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

ATLETI 5-2 SPURS — Video highlights & recap

Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was subbed off 17 minutes (and three goals) into his UEFA Champions League debut for Spurs after two terrible blunder directly led to goals for Atleti. Kinsky’s inclusion was a surprise before kickoff, and he was replaced by full-time starter Guglielmo Vicario. A roll of the dice that Tudor wishes he could have back, perhaps?

Below is the latest Igor Tudor reaction, speaking after his side came completely undone in those 22 minutes of madness.

Igor Tudor reaction — What did Spurs boss say about lopsided loss to Atleti, subbing Antonin Kinsky?

Was it a mistake to start Kinsky? “No, after you see what happened, it’s the wrong decision. But it was the right decision before. A change of competition, it was the right moment. Unfortunately, what happened, happened. I never changed a goalkeeper after 20 minutes.”

Has he spoken to Kinsky? “We don’t need to comment. It’s not the moment to speak too much. It was a strange game, very strange game. We gave them three goals. We even started good, then the problems kill us in three situations. Very, very strange. Very unusual. It took our confidence. We had an opportunity to make it 4-2, then we concede a goal for 5-1. … We apologize to the fans and to everyone. It’s a difficult moment. Everything looks like going wrong. Small mistakes, we pay. Everything, unbelievable. Even this situation at the end, two players [Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha colliding] — it felt like everything was going against us.”

“It happens very rarely,. I have been coaching 15 years and I never do this. It was necessary to do this, preserve the guy and the team. Incredible situation. Before the game it was right choice, in the moment we are in, pressure on Vicario. Tony [Kinsky] is a good goalkeeper. It was the right decision. After this, it is easy to say it’s not the right decision. I spoke to Tony afterwards — I said he is the right guy, a good goalkeeper, but unfortunately this happens in this big game, big mistakes. After that start to the game, it was too much for us in this moment when we are fragile, weak.”

Why aren’t things working? “I need to keep working. Not speaking too much, stay focused on the things we can do. It’s unbelievably difficult to explain all these things — the first time in my career that I saw these things, 15 years. I’m focused on the problems, the players also. We need to stay positive.”

Will the board stick with him? “It’s not about me. We need to stay calm. Less talking. Better less talking. Now is not the moment to try and give a big explanation.”

Defender Kevin Danso, on Spurs’ mistakes

“Anyone who watched the game, they will have seen three unlucky moments, three slips that gave them goals. We all know what kind of team Atletico are, they defended very well and after that it was very difficult to get into the game.”

“This is the moment to show what type of team we are. This has to make us, not break us. These are the moments everyone has to stand up and show their character. We can’t just talk and say it’s going to get better — it’s time everyone looked at themselves in the mirror and give more. It starts with working, getting our heads down and working on the pitch. We still managed to score two goals, created some chances. At home, we need to show an abundance of character, take the game to them and turn it around.”