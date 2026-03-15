One one hand, Tottenham Hotspur put forth their best performance since Igor Tudor took charge (and long before) and escaped Anfield with a deserved 1-1 draw on Sunday.

LIVERPOOL 1-1 SPURS — Video highlights & recap

On the other hand, Spurs are still without a win in their last 12 Premier League games and only had 12 senior outfield players available for selection. West Ham and Nottingham Forest also picked up a point apiece this weekend, keeping Spurs (30 points) one point and two places above the relegation zone with eight games left to play.

Up next for Spurs: at home, against Forest, next weekend.

Igor Tudor reaction — What did Spurs boss say after Richarlison’s late equalizer vs Liverpool?

“I agree, a lot of hard work [from the players]. We had to do the right things to be a team. In the end, you can say we deserve [the goal]. We tried until the last second. … With just two [senior outfield] players on the bench, it’s not easy, really, so I’m happy. Happy for the players.”

Much better performance today? “I’m happy. It’s never easy to come here to play in this stadium — everyone knows. So we stayed in the game until the last minute and we believed and we tried, and in the end the goal comes. A very good point for us looking forward.”

Goal-scorer Richarlison, on Spurs drawing Liverpool at Anfield

“First half, I missed two shots but I kept going. Second half, I have the opportunity again and this time I scored. It’s a big point. We stay focused for next week. n the week, we have the Champions League but the focus is now on the Premier League.”

On why he scores so often against Liverpool: “I like to play against bigger teams. It’s a big opportunity for me.”