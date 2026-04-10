Two-start pitchers: Garrett Crochet leads a list of outstanding options for the third week of the 2026 season

Hello and welcome to the third installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

While it’s only the third week of the season, it doesn’t make it any less important than any other week along the way, they all count equally. Historically though, we have done a bit better streaming somewhat sketchier options at the beginning of the season, as bats are usually slightly behind pitchers to start the season, leading to more low scoring games. The cold weather in many cities around the league doesn’t hurt either. I’d much rather take my chances rolling out an extra start or two now than in the dog days of summer.

Now that we’ve seen each of these pitchers a couple of times (for the most part) we should have a better feel for how they’re going to perform for the upcoming week, rather than blindly trusting what we saw from them during the spring.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

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Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

The expectation is that Ryne Nelson will make two starts next week (at Orioles, vs. Blue Jays), but that’s far from a guarantee at this point. Merrill Kelly (back) made his final tuneup in an extended spring training game on Thursday and is expected to be cleared to join the Diamondbacks’ rotation next week. When and where he’ll slot in is anyone’s guess. Brandon Pfaadt has struggled the most in the club’s current rotation, but they’ve always jerked Nelson around and it’s possible he could be the one shifted back to the bullpen for the time being. It’s also possible that he slots in without replacing anyone and the Diamondbacks go with a six-man rotation for a turn or two to see how things shake out. If that’s the case, no one would double next week. We’ll keep an eye on the situation through the weekend and update here if anything changes.

It looks like two pitchers from the Astros should make two starts next week given the fact that they play seven games, but there are a couple of things still up in the air. Cristian Javier is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday, and he’d line up for two starts (vs. Rockies, vs. Cardinals) in excellent matchups if these were normal circumstances. They aren’t though. Javier was pulled from his last start due to a shoulder issue and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be able to make his next start. There have also been rumblings of the Astros going to a six-man rotation, so even if Javier is healthy enough to pitch on Tuesday, it’s possible that he winds up getting bumped from his two-start week if both AJ Blubaugh and Spencer Arrighetti join the rotation. If Javier misses and the Astros stick with a five-man rotation, whoever takes his place on Tuesday would be an excellent streaming option. We’ll keep checking in on this one throughout the weekend and update if anything changes.

With the Dodgers moving to a six-man rotation, and only six games on the schedule for next week, no one in their rotation lines up for two starts next week. It’s possible that Justin Wrobleski, who goes on Monday against the Mets, could also wind up pitching on Sunday if anyone else gets scratched or pushed back. It’s also possible that Yoshinobu Yamamoto could work on Tuesday on regular rest and Wrobleski could be skipped this time through. There’s really nothing actionable here though, as Yamamoto is a start in all leagues regardless and Wrobleski is nothing more than a potential streaming option, though he would gain more appeal if he were to somehow pitch twice.

Someone is going to make two starts for the Rays next week (at White Sox, at Pirates) and will make for a terrific fantasy option, we just aren’t sure which hurler it’ll be yet. The expectation is that Drew Rasmussen will slot back into the rotation on Sunday after missing his last start while landing on the paternity list. In that event, Shane McClanahan would have his start pushed back until Tuesday and he’d wind up with the sweet two-start week. If McClanahan stays on schedule on Sunday, it would be Rasmussen lined up for the strong double. Either way, both hurlers should be started for fantasy purposes next week.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of April 10 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox, LHP (at Twins, vs. Tigers)

This feels like an absolutely dream scenario for Crochet this week. Not only is he one of the best pitchers in all of baseball and someone that should be locked into every fantasy lineup for the duration of the season, but these matchups are unbelievable. He starts the week facing the Twins – a team that can’t hit against left-handed pitching – and he finishes with a matchup against the Tigers, a team that can’t hit against anyone right now. He has to be considered the top overall option on the board this week. Enjoy.

Trevor Rogers, Orioles, LHP (vs. Diamondbacks, at Guardians)

While many prognosticators expected regression to the mean after Rogers posted a minuscule 1.81 ERA over 109 2/3 innings across 18 starts in 2025. We’re now three starts into the 2026 season and Rogers has nearly an identical 1.89 ERA to go with a strong 1.05 WHIP and a 14/5 K/BB ratio over 19 innings. He should be locked in as an every week start for fantasy managers, so the fact that he gets two starts next week and they’re both in above average matchups is only an added bonus. Expect strong ratios, double digit strikeouts and a good shot at earning at least one victory .Rogers is one of the top overall plays on the board in a week that’s filled with strong options.

Bryan Woo, Mariners, RHP (at Padres, vs. Rangers)

Woo has been exceptional through his first three starts on the season, compiling a 1.50 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and a 17/4 K/BB ratio over 18 innings. It’s only due to the limited run support that he has received from the slumping Mariners’ offense that he has yet to record a victory. I like his chances of getting off the schneid this week. Like most hurlers in this top section, there’s no reason that he should ever be on the bench for fantasy purposes.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays, RHP (at Brewers, at Diamondbacks)

Gausman has been one of the top starting pitchers in all of baseball through his first three starts, posting a 2.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and a remarkable 26/2 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, due to poor run support and bullpen meltdowns, he remains winless. That should change this week. Keep Gausman locked and loaded in all fantasy leagues and enjoy another strong week from the 35-year-old right-hander.

Gavin Williams, Guardians, RHP (at Cardinals, vs. Orioles)

Williams has pitched like an ace through his first three starts on the season, posting a 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 25/14 K/BB ratio through 17 2/3 innings. Walks are always going to be an issue with him, but as long as he’s piling up strikeouts and not allowing hits, he’s going to continue to dominate. The matchups stack up well for him this week as well, going to St. Louis to take on a struggling Cardinals’ offense before battling the Orioles at home to finish the week. He should be an automatic start in all league sizes.

George Kirby, Mariners, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. Rangers)

While he has only logged one victory so far, Kirby has looked like himself through his first three starts on the 2026 season, posting a 3.60 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a 16/5 K/BB ratio over a league-leading 20 innings. Now he gets two matchups at home against familiar divisional foes who shouldn’t be able to inflict much ratio damage against him. The Mariners’ offense will need to wake up and score some runs for him to rack up wins here, but the ratios and strikeouts should be there for Kirby. He should be started in all leagues.

Kyle Bradish, Orioles, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, at Guardians)

The expectation on Bradish coming into the season is that as long as he was healthy enough to take the mound, he’d produce elite results like he had in each of the previous three seasons. So far in 2026 though, that has not been the case. Through his first three starts he holds an unsightly 5.27 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and a 17/9 K/BB ratio across 13 ⅔ innings. He picked up his first win his last time out though and looks poised to bring those ratios down this week with a pair of strong matchups on paper. He’s an easy start in all formats.

Framber Valdez, Tigers, LHP (vs. Royals, at Red Sox)

If I had told you before the season that you’d even consider benching Framber Valdez for a two-start week in the third week of the season, you would have told me that I was crazy. It’s unfortunate that he was lit up for six runs in the first inning by the Twins his last time out, but that involved a lot of weak contact and some suspect defense behind him. I’m not going to fault him for that and I’d wager that will be his worst start of the season. Don’t compound the mistake by having him on the bench as he logs 12 innings and helps to correct that ratio damage he inflicted last week.

Cole Ragans, Royals, LHP (at Tigers, at Yankees)

Unfortunately, Ragans was lifted from his last start prematurely after being hit on the thumb by a comebacker, leaving fantasy managers feeling empty and unfulfilled. He has been throwing without issue since though and is optimistic that he’ll be able to take his turn in the rotation as scheduled on Tuesday. If you drafted Cole Ragans, you simply can’t sit him for a two-start week, especially one that includes the hapless Tigers’ offense. I understand that a matchup against the Yankees in New York isn’t ideal, you just need to roll with him and hope for the best.

Ryan Weathers, Yankees, LHP (vs. Angels, vs. Royals)

Weathers has always been an intriguing option for fantasy purposes when he has been healthy, and as long as he keeps taking the ball for the Yankees he deserves consideration. Weathers has punched out 18 batters over 16 innings through his first three starts and has posted a terrific 2.81 ERA despite an elevated 1.38 WHIP. He gets the benefit of taking on two of the lesser offenses in the American League this week and both starts are coming at home. To me, that makes him a must start in all leagues.

MacKenzie Gore, Rangers, LHP (at Athletics, at Mariners)

Gore has been an absolute godsend to the Rangers’ rotation so far this season, going 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 25/5 K/BB ratio over his first 16 1/3 innings with his new ballclub. A matchup against the A’s in West Sacramento is far from ideal, but it’s not enough to scare me away – especially when he gets to finish the week with a soft landing against the Mariners in Seattle. We have seen Gore have dominant first halves in the past only to falter as the season progresses. For now, fantasy managers should continue to ride the hot hand.

▶ Strong Plays

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics, LHP (vs. Rangers, vs. White Sox)

Springs is coming off of an outstanding start against the Yankees in which he carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning. He now boasts a stellar 1.47 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and a 15/6 K/BB ratio across 18 1/3 innings through his first three starts. The only potential downside here is that both starts are at home in the hitter’s haven that is Sutter Health Park. I’d probably still roll with him in all formats this week, just understand that the ratio risk is higher than you’d think given how well Springs has pitched this season.

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers, RHP (at Athletics, at Mariners)

In one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, we have seen Eovaldi get knocked around in his first three starts to the tune of a 7.98 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 14 2/3 innings. He still sports a terrific 19/5 K/BB ratio and he has given up a league-leading four home runs, so those numbers are likely to move back towards his norm as the season progresses. This week’s matchups aren’t ideal though, having to battle the Athletics at Sutter Health Park before taking on the Mariners in Seattle to finish it out. It’s hard to sit Eovaldi for a two-start week, especially in deeper leagues, but I do have serious concerns about him doing more ratio damage during that first start in Sacramento. I think you roll with him in 15’s, in 12’s I could really go either way depending on if I wanted to protect ratios or chase volume in wins and strikeouts.

Joey Cantillo, Guardians, LHP (at Cardinals, vs. Orioles)

Like most members of the Guardians’ rotation through the years, Cantillo just continues to find ways to get it done. He has allowed just four runs (2.45 ERA) over 14 2/3 innings through his first three starts while punching out 20 opposing hitters. Expect him to add double digits to that strikeout total across this two-start week with a decent chance at picking up a victory along the way as well. He looks like an easy start in both 15 and 12-team formats and I wouldn’t mind streaming him in smaller leagues as well.

Will Warren, Yankees, RHP (vs. Angels, vs. Royals)

I like what we have seen so far from Warren through his first three starts, posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 14/5 K/BB ratio across 14 2/3 innings. He should be a favorite to win in at least one of these starts – if not both – and I like his chances of racking up double digit strikeouts over the course of the week. That’s more than enough for me to trust him in leagues of all sizes.

Mike Burrows, Astros, RHP (at Mariners, vs. Cardinals)

Burrows was a popular sleeper candidate heading into the 2026 season but has stumbled out of the gate, posting a 5.63 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 16 innings while losing two of his first three starts. On paper, this looks like an excellent get right spot, getting to battle a slumping Mariners’ offense on getaway day before taking on the Cardinals at home to finish off the week. I understand that it’s tough to trust pitchers that are struggling, but the strikeouts have been there even through the rough outings for Burrows and the ratio risk is mitigated by the strong matchups. I’d be comfortable starting Burrows in all leagues next week.

Reid Detmers, Angels, LHP (at Yankees, vs. Padres)

So far, Detmers’ return to the Angels’ rotation has actually gone relatively well. He sports a middling 4.60 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 15 2/3 innings in his first three starts while racking up 17 strikeouts. The Yankees have been abysmal against left-handed pitching to start the season, which is enough for me to consider rolling with Detmers in both 15- and 12-team formats. If you’re already at a point where you need to be careful with your ratios, it may not be the right type of risk for you. If you’re looking to pile up strikeouts and take a shot at a victory, I’d be fine rolling with Detmers this coming week.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Sean Burke, White Sox, RHP (vs. Rays, at Athletics)

Burke has pitched surprisingly well through his first three outings (two starts) on the season, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 15/3 K/BB ratio across 15 innings of work. I think that he’s worth a look as a streaming option in deeper leagues and if he wasn’t going to Sutter Health Park to finish the week I’d actually have him in a higher tier. I just can’t bring myself to go all-in with the possibility that he gets blown up in that second start at the A’s. I’m still comfortable rolling with him in 15 teamers if I need volume next week but he’s probably a pass for me in 12 teamers.

Bailey Ober, Twins, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Reds)

The only reason that Ober is started anywhere these days has to be due to name recognition. He’s a shell of his former self and has struggled to a 5.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a measly 7/4 K/BB ratio across 13 2/3 innings in his first three starts. He gets the benefit of both of these starts coming at home, but that’s not enough to trust the ratio damage that he could inflict against a pair of strong offenses. Best of luck if you want to go that route, I will not be joining you.

Yusei Kikuchi, Angels, LHP (at Yankees, vs. Padres)

Here’s a situation where a stoppable force meets a moveable object. Kikuchi has been awful through his first three starts, registering a 6.75 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 14 2/3 innings, though he does have a 16/6 K/BB ratio to his credit. Normally, someone going that poorly and taking on the Yankees in New York would be disqualifying for me. These aren’t your father’s Bronx Bombers though – at least not so far this season. Through play on Thursday, the Yankees have the worst OPS in all of baseball against left-handed pitchers at a ghastly .422. That’s not a guarantee that Kikuchi finds success here, but it does make me more likely to gamble and use him in 15-team formats.

Luis Severino, Athletics, RHP (vs. Rangers, vs. White Sox)

There are times this week when Severino will make for a strong streaming option, both in one-start and two-start weeks. Unfortunately, this doesn’t look like one of those weeks. The 32-year-old hurler was an abomination at Sutter Health Park last season, posting a 6.01 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 82 1/3 innings in his 15 starts. Is it possible that he could sneak through here with a decent line and squeak out a victory. Sure, it’s possible. That’s not the type of ratio risk that I’d prefer to take on at this stage of the season though.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of April 10 and are subject to change.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Paul Skenes, Pirates, RHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Rays)

After getting unexpectedly lit up on Opening Day, Skenes has locked back in and emerged victorious in each of his next two outings. Now he draws a pair of strong matchups against weak offenses and gets to make both starts in Pittsburgh which increases his likelihood of increasing that win total. There’s never a reason to sit Skenes in any format and you certainly aren’t doing so when he’s scheduled to pitch twice against inferior opponents. He’s one of the top overall plays on the board this week.

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies, LHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Braves)

One of the best left-handed pitchers in all of baseball has been dominant through his first three starts (as expected) and now lines up for two home starts for the upcoming week. There really shouldn’t be anything for fantasy managers to think about here. Sanchez should be started in every league, every week, regardless of who he’s facing. Enjoy the added production from the extra start this week.

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, at Marlins)

The 24-year-old fireballer has piled up a remarkable 28 strikeouts through his first 16 1/3 innings on the season, registering a strong 3.31 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in the process. As long as he’s healthy and making his starts, he should be started in all formats every week, regardless of matchups. The two matchups this week are more middling than anything else, certainly no reason to avoid using him. Enjoy double the production. Just note that it’s possible the Brewers work in a sixth starter at some point (Logan Henderson maybe?) in which case you may only get the first start from Misiorowski – though you should be starting him regardless so there’s no change in the recommendation.

Eury Perez, Marlins, RHP (at Braves, vs. Brewers)

We have seen both the good and the bad from Perez through his first three starts. He has looked absolutely electric at times, racking up 18 strikeouts over his 16 innings of work. He has also struggled with his command, issuing nine walks and posting a troublesome 5.06 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. We know that the strikeouts will be there regardless, it’s the ratio risk that brings him down just a hair from being an absolute must start in all formats. For me, I’d bet on the talent shining through and would start him in all leagues despite the pair of difficult matchups.

Grant Holmes, Braves, RHP (vs. Marlins, at Phillies)

This one isn’t quite confirmed yet, as we’re waiting to see what the Braves due regarding the suspension to Reynaldo Lopez. The assumption is that they’ll use Holmes on regular rest on Monday, with Lopez slotting back in on Tuesday when he’s first eligible to return from his five-game ban. If that’s the case, Holmes will go twice and makes for a strong option in all formats. If they instead call up someone from Triple-A (Didier Fuentes?) to start in Lopez’s spot on Monday and keep everyone else on their regular schedule then slot Lopez back in on Thursday, then no one on the Braves will make two starts next week.

Michael King, Padres, RHP (vs. Mariners, at Angels)

So far, so good for King through his first three starts on the 2026 campaign. He sits at 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 15/8 K/BB ratio over 16 2/3 innings. Performance has never been the question with the right-hander, it’s his durability. As long as he’s healthy and making his starts, he represents a strong play in all fantasy leagues.

Robbie Ray, Giants, LHP (at Reds, at Nationals)

Through his first three starts on the season, Ray has looked like his vintage Cy Young Award winning form that he displayed in 2021 – registering a stellar 2.08 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and an 18/6 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings. The underlying metrics seem to support his early-season success and there’s zero reason that he should find himself on any benches for fantasy purposes, even when his first start of the week is against the Reds in Cincinnati. He should be locked into all lineups for all starts until he gives us a reason to think otherwise.

▶ Decent Plays

Mitch Keller, Pirates, RHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Rays)

Keller has always been a viable streaming option in weeks in which he pitches twice or takes on a lower-level offense. This week he checks both of those boxes, getting to battle the Nationals and the Rays at home. Furthermore, he’s in terrific form at the moment with a minuscule 1.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and an 11/5 K/BB ratio over 18 innings through his first three starts. He’s an easy start in all leagues this week.

Javier Assad, Cubs, RHP (at Phillies, vs. Mets)

With the injuries to Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton, the Cubs now have room for both Assad and Colin Rea to work in their starting rotation. Assad looked sharp in his season debut, firing 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts and a 0.53 WHIP against the Rays. Assad has always been a viable streaming option when he has been healthy, registering a 3.37 ERA over 336 2/3 innings in his big league career. As long as he’s taking the mound he’s worth a look – especially in deeper leagues.

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, LHP (vs. Guardians, at Astros)

The Cardinals’ de facto ace has pitched decently through his first three starts on the season, posting a 3.38 ERA, elevated 1.50 WHIP and has has just 10 strikeouts in 16 innings of work. While he has been able to limit the runs against him, wins are always going to be hard to come by with the Cardinals’ offense backing him and strikeouts simply aren’t his game. The matchups are decent enough that he could be worth a look in deeper leagues if looking to add volume, but the overall upside here is muted.

Cade Cavalli, Nationals, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Giants)

The Nationals’ Opening Day starter has held his own through his first three starts, registering a 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and an 11/9 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings. He isn’t going to win many games pitching for the Nationals and he’s not a major strikeout artist, so if you’re using him you’re just looking to add volume while attempting to minimize ratio risk. That’s fine in deeper leagues if you want to take the gamble, personally I’d be looking in places with more overall upside and appeal.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Brady Singer, Reds, RHP (vs. Giants, at Twins)

In most years we’d be considering Singer as a streaming option for most two-start weeks, but he hasn’t looked like himself through his first three starts of the season – posting a miserable 7.71 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and a 13/3 K/BB ratio over 11 2/3 innings. Could this be the week that he gets back on track? It’s entirely possible. Whether or not you roll the dice though depends on your risk tolerance. The strikeouts should be there regardless and the matchups aren’t terrible, especially since he gets to face Bailey Ober and the Twins in that second start. You may be hard pressed to find better options in 15-teamers, in 12’s I think I’m leaving him on the bench for this one.

David Peterson, Mets, LHP (at Dodgers, at Cubs)

I’ll admit that this is a tough one for me personally this week. I drafted Peterson on my most important team this year (15-teamer) and am debating whether or not to use this awful two-step or to cut bait with him completely. He has been abysmal through his first three starts with a 6.14 ERA and a cringe-inducing 1.84 WHIP to go along with a 14/6 K/BB ratio over his 14 2/3 innings. Do I expect him to be better than that from here on out? Yes. Do I think he’s worth using this week in a tough road two-step against two of the better offenses in all of baseball? That seems like a stretch. The Dodgers have been predictably crushing left-handers this season to the tune of an .828 OPS. It seems like starting him there would be playing with fire. And if you’re not using him for a two-start week, why are you even rostering him at this stage? I think I’m going to cut bait and avoid it altogether.

Michael Lorenzen, Rockies, RHP (at Astros, vs. Dodgers)

Never Rockies. It will be so much easier on your ratios if you adopt that simply mantra. I understand that most of the Rockies’ rotation has pitched well to start the season. That’s not going to continue. You don’t want to use them, especially on split weeks where they have to play at Coors Field. That’s further entrenched for Lorenzen here with a matchup against the Dodgers at Coors Field over the weekend. There is just no logical reason to go there. Stay away.

Miles Mikolas, Nationals, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Giants)

Despite donning a different jersey this season, Mikolas remains the same uninspiring fantasy option. He holds a depressing 12.41 ERA and 2.35 WHIP over 12 1/3 innings while losing each of his first three starts with the Nationals. He should be nowhere near any fantasy lineups and it’s possible if he gets beaten badly enough by the Pirates to start the week that he could be out of a job before his second start over the weekend.