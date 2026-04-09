Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live

If you’ve come here for the Premier League 2025-26 fixtures, you’re in the right place.

MORE — Current table for 2025-26 season | Final table from 2024-25 season

Nine months of pure drama, incredible talent and unrivaled passion is here.

MORE — Watch Premier League games live on NBC platform

Below is all of the information you need on the dates, who is playing who and when, how to watch all of the games live and much more.

How does the schedule work? When will dates and times be confirmed?

There will be 33 rounds of weekend fixtures, with five midweek rounds of games. All games will be listed as 10am ET kick offs below, unless otherwise stated.

Exact dates and times of games will be adjusted and announced during the season. Kick off dates and times will be adjusted due to European and domestic cup competitions, but teams will play one another in the matchweeks listed below.

When does the 2025-26 Premier League season end?

The final round of games will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026 as all 10 games will kick off at the same time. That means the season finishes just over two weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

How can you watch games during the 2025-26 Premier League season live?

All 380 Premier League games will be available to watch across NBC’s platforms. That will include NBC, USA and Peacock.

Premier League 2025-26 season: Next fixtures

Matchweek 32

Friday 10 April

3pm ET: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA — Watch on USA

Saturday 11 April

7:30am ET: Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth — USA — Watch on USA

10am ET: Brentford v Everton — USA — Watch on USA

10am ET: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion — Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Fulham — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock

Sunday 12 April

9am ET: Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur — USA — Watch on USA

9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa — Watch live on Peacock

9am ET: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United — Watch live on Peacock

11:30am ET: Chelsea v Manchester City — USA — Watch on USA

Monday 13 April

3pm ET: Manchester United v Leeds United — USA — Watch on USA

Premier League 2025-26 fixtures and results: Full schedule, dates, times, TV channels, stream links

Matchweek 1

Friday 15 August

Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 16 August

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 3-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 17 August

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Monday 18 August

Leeds United 1-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 2

Friday 22 August

West Ham United 1-5 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 23 August

Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 2-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 24 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 1-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Monday 25 August

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 3

Saturday 30 August

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 2-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 3-2 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 31 August

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 4

Saturday 13 September

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Everton 0-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 1-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 2-2 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 14 September

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 5

Saturday 20 September

Liverpool 2-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 3-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 21 September

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 6

Saturday 27 September

Brentford 3-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 5-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanders — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 28 September

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Monday 29 September

Everton 1-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 7

Friday 3 October

AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 4 October

Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 5 October

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 0-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 8

Saturday 18 October

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 2-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 3-3 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 19 October

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Monday 20 October

West Ham United 0-2 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 9

Friday 24 October

Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 25 October

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 3-2 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 26 October

AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 10

Saturday 1 November

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 2 November

West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Monday 3 November

Sunderland 1-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 11

Saturday 8 November

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Everton 2-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 3-2 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 9 November

Aston Villa 4-0 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 3-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 12

Saturday 22 November

Burnley 0-2 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 1-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 23 November

Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Monday 24 November

Manchester United 0-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 29 November

Brentford 3-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-2 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 3-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Everton 1-4 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 30 November

Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 0-2 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 2 December

AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 4-5 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Wednesday 3 December

Arsenal 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-4 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Thursday 4 December

Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 6 December

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 7 December

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Monday 8 December

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-4 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 13 December

Chelsea 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 2-3 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 14 December

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 2-3 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 1-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Monday 15 December

Manchester United 4-4 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 17

Saturday 20 December

Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea - Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley - Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Sunderland - Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United - Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brentford - Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Recap, video highlights

Everton 0-1 Arsenal - Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace - Recap, video highlights

Sunday 21 December

Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United - Recap, video highlights

Monday 22 December

Fulham 1-0 Nottingham Forest - Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 26 December

Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United - Recap, video highlights

Saturday 27 December

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City - Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion - Recap, video highlights

Brentford 4-1 AFC Bournemouth - Recap, video highlights

Burnley 0-0 Everton - Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 0-1 Fulham - Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa - Recap, video highlights

Sunday 28 December

Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United - Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 30 December

Burnley 1-3 Newcastle United - Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 2-2 AFC Bournemouth - Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton - Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion - Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa - Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Recap, video highlights

Thursday 1 January 2026

Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham - Recap. video highlights

Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United - Recap. video highlights

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur - Recap. video highlights

Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City - Recap. video highlights

Matchweek 20

Saturday 3 January 2026

Aston Villa 3-1 Nottingham Forest - Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Burnley - Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 West Ham United - Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal - Recap, video highlights

Sunday 4 January 2026

Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United - Recap, video highlights

Everton 2-4 Brentford - Recap, video highlights

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace - Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sunderland - Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea - Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 21

Tuesday 6 January 2026

West Ham United 1-2 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Wednesday 7 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Everton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 4-3 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Thursday 8 January 2026

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 22

Saturday 17 January

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 1-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 18 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Aston Villa 0-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Monday 19 January

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 23

Saturday 24 January

West Ham United 3-1 Sunderland — — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur. — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 25 January

Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Monday 26 January

Everton 1-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 24

Saturday 31 January

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 0-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 3-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 1 February

Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 3-2 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Monday 2 February

Sunderland 3-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 6 February

Leeds United 3-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 7 February

Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 0-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 1-2 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-3 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 8 February

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 26

Tuesday 10 February

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Everton 1-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Wednesday 11 February

Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 3-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Thursday 12 February

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 27

Saturday 21 February

Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Brentford 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 0-0 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 22 February

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 1-3 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Monday 23 February

Everton 0-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 28

Friday 27 February

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 28 February

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Burnley 3-4 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 5-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-3 Everton — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 1 March

Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 29

Tuesday 3 March

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Everton 2-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Wednesday 4 March

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 0-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Manchester City 2-2 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Thursday 5 March

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 30

Saturday 14 March

Burnley 0-0 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Sunderland 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 15 March

Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur — Watch live on Peacock

Monday 16 March

Brentford 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Friday 20 March

AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

Saturday 21 March

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Fulham 3-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Everton 3-0 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Leeds United 0-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

Sunday 22 March

Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Aston Villa 2-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 10 April

3pm ET: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA — Watch on USA

Saturday 11 April

7:30am ET: Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth — USA — Watch on USA

10am ET: Brentford v Everton — USA — Watch on USA

10am ET: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion — Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Fulham — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock

Sunday 12 April

9am ET: Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur — USA — Watch on USA

9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa — Watch live on Peacock

9am ET: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United — Watch live on Peacock

11:30am ET: Chelsea v Manchester City — USA — Watch on USA

Monday 13 April

3pm ET: Manchester United v Leeds United — USA — Watch on USA

Matchweek 33

Saturday 18 April

7:30am ET: Brentford v Fulham — USA — Watch on USA

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers — Watch live on Peacock

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth — USA — Watch on USA

12:30pm ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

3pm ET: Chelsea v Manchester United — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock

Sunday 19 April

9am ET: Everton v Liverpool — USA — Watch on USA

9am ET: Aston Villa v Sunderland — Watch live on Peacock

9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Burnley — Watch live on Peacock

11:30am ET: Manchester City v Arsenal — NBC— Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock

Monday 20 April

3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham United — Watch on USA

Matchweek 34

Friday 24 April

3pm ET: Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 25 April

7:30am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United*

Liverpool v Crystal Palace*

West Ham United v Everton*

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

12:30pm ET: Arsenal v Newcastle United**

*Subject to FA Cup participation

**Subject to participation in UEFA competitions and FA Cup

Sunday 26 April

9am ET: Burnley v Manchester City*

11:30am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea*

*Subject to participation in UEFA competitions and FA Cup

Monday 27 April

3pm ET: Manchester United v Brentford

Matchweek 35

Friday 1 May

3pm ET: Leeds United v Burnley

Saturday 2 May

7:30am ET: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

10am ET: AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

10am ET: Brentford v West Ham United

10am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

10am ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland

12:30pm ET: Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 3 May

10:30am ET: Manchester United v Liverpool

Monday 4 May

10am ET: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

3pm ET: Everton v Manchester City

Matchweek 36

Saturday 9 May

7:30am ET: Liverpool v Chelsea*

10am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

10am ET: Burnley v Aston Villa

10am ET: Crystal Palace v Everton

10am ET: Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

10am ET: Sunderland v Manchester United

12:30pm ET: Manchester City v Brentford

*Moves to 20:00 BST 9 May if Liverpool reach UCL semi-finals

Sunday 10 May

9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

11:30am ET: West Ham United v Arsenal

Monday 11 May

3pm ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Matchweek 37

Sunday 17 May

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Sunderland

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

Matchweek 38

Sunday 24 May

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United