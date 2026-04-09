Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
If you’ve come here for the Premier League 2025-26 fixtures, you’re in the right place.
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Below is all of the information you need on the dates, who is playing who and when, how to watch all of the games live and much more.
How does the schedule work? When will dates and times be confirmed?
There will be 33 rounds of weekend fixtures, with five midweek rounds of games. All games will be listed as 10am ET kick offs below, unless otherwise stated.
Exact dates and times of games will be adjusted and announced during the season. Kick off dates and times will be adjusted due to European and domestic cup competitions, but teams will play one another in the matchweeks listed below.
When does the 2025-26 Premier League season end?
The final round of games will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026 as all 10 games will kick off at the same time. That means the season finishes just over two weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.
How can you watch games during the 2025-26 Premier League season live?
All 380 Premier League games will be available to watch across NBC’s platforms. That will include NBC, USA and Peacock.
Premier League 2025-26 season: Next fixtures
Matchweek 32
Friday 10 April
3pm ET: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA — Watch on USA
Saturday 11 April
7:30am ET: Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth — USA — Watch on USA
10am ET: Brentford v Everton — USA — Watch on USA
10am ET: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion — Watch live on Peacock
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Fulham — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock
Sunday 12 April
9am ET: Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur — USA — Watch on USA
9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa — Watch live on Peacock
9am ET: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United — Watch live on Peacock
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Manchester City — USA — Watch on USA
Monday 13 April
3pm ET: Manchester United v Leeds United — USA — Watch on USA
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures and results: Full schedule, dates, times, TV channels, stream links
Matchweek 1
Friday 15 August
Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 16 August
Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 3-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 17 August
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Monday 18 August
Leeds United 1-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 2
Friday 22 August
West Ham United 1-5 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 23 August
Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 2-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 24 August
Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 1-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Monday 25 August
Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 3
Saturday 30 August
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 2-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 31 August
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 4
Saturday 13 September
Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Everton 0-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 1-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 2-2 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 14 September
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 5
Saturday 20 September
Liverpool 2-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 3-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 21 September
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 6
Saturday 27 September
Brentford 3-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 5-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanders — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 28 September
Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Monday 29 September
Everton 1-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 7
Friday 3 October
AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 4 October
Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 5 October
Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 8
Saturday 18 October
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 2-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 3-3 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 19 October
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Monday 20 October
West Ham United 0-2 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 9
Friday 24 October
Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 25 October
Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 3-2 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 26 October
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 10
Saturday 1 November
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 0-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 2 November
West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Monday 3 November
Sunderland 1-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 11
Saturday 8 November
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Everton 2-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 3-2 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 9 November
Aston Villa 4-0 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 3-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 12
Saturday 22 November
Burnley 0-2 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 1-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 23 November
Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Monday 24 November
Manchester United 0-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 13
Saturday 29 November
Brentford 3-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-2 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 3-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Everton 1-4 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 30 November
Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Aston Villa 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 0-2 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 14
Tuesday 2 December
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 4-5 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Wednesday 3 December
Arsenal 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-4 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Thursday 4 December
Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 15
Saturday 6 December
Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 7 December
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Monday 8 December
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-4 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 16
Saturday 13 December
Chelsea 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 2-3 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 14 December
Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 2-3 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 1-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Monday 15 December
Manchester United 4-4 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 17
Saturday 20 December
Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea - Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley - Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Sunderland - Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United - Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brentford - Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Recap, video highlights
Everton 0-1 Arsenal - Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace - Recap, video highlights
Sunday 21 December
Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United - Recap, video highlights
Monday 22 December
Fulham 1-0 Nottingham Forest - Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 18
Friday 26 December
Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United - Recap, video highlights
Saturday 27 December
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City - Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion - Recap, video highlights
Brentford 4-1 AFC Bournemouth - Recap, video highlights
Burnley 0-0 Everton - Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 0-1 Fulham - Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa - Recap, video highlights
Sunday 28 December
Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United - Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 19
Tuesday 30 December
Burnley 1-3 Newcastle United - Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 2-2 AFC Bournemouth - Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton - Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion - Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa - Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Recap, video highlights
Thursday 1 January 2026
Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham - Recap. video highlights
Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United - Recap. video highlights
Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur - Recap. video highlights
Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City - Recap. video highlights
Matchweek 20
Saturday 3 January 2026
Aston Villa 3-1 Nottingham Forest - Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Burnley - Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 West Ham United - Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal - Recap, video highlights
Sunday 4 January 2026
Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United - Recap, video highlights
Everton 2-4 Brentford - Recap, video highlights
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace - Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sunderland - Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea - Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 21
Tuesday 6 January 2026
West Ham United 1-2 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Wednesday 7 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Everton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 4-3 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Thursday 8 January 2026
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 22
Saturday 17 January
Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 1-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 18 January
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Aston Villa 0-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Monday 19 January
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 23
Saturday 24 January
West Ham United 3-1 Sunderland — — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur. — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 25 January
Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Monday 26 January
Everton 1-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 24
Saturday 31 January
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 0-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 3-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 1 February
Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 3-2 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Monday 2 February
Sunderland 3-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 25
Friday 6 February
Leeds United 3-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 7 February
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 0-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 1-2 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-3 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 8 February
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 26
Tuesday 10 February
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Everton 1-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Wednesday 11 February
Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 3-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Thursday 12 February
Brentford 1-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 27
Saturday 21 February
Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Brentford 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 0-0 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 22 February
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 1-3 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Monday 23 February
Everton 0-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 28
Friday 27 February
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 28 February
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Burnley 3-4 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 5-2 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-3 Everton — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 1 March
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 29
Tuesday 3 March
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Everton 2-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Wednesday 4 March
Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Manchester City 2-2 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Thursday 5 March
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 30
Saturday 14 March
Burnley 0-0 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights
Sunderland 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Arsenal 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 15 March
Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur — Watch live on Peacock
Monday 16 March
Brentford 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 31
Friday 20 March
AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights
Saturday 21 March
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Fulham 3-1 Burnley — Recap, video highlights
Everton 3-0 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Leeds United 0-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights
Sunday 22 March
Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights
Aston Villa 2-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights
Matchweek 32
Friday 10 April
3pm ET: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA — Watch on USA
Saturday 11 April
7:30am ET: Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth — USA — Watch on USA
10am ET: Brentford v Everton — USA — Watch on USA
10am ET: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion — Watch live on Peacock
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Fulham — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock
Sunday 12 April
9am ET: Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur — USA — Watch on USA
9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa — Watch live on Peacock
9am ET: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United — Watch live on Peacock
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Manchester City — USA — Watch on USA
Monday 13 April
3pm ET: Manchester United v Leeds United — USA — Watch on USA
Matchweek 33
Saturday 18 April
7:30am ET: Brentford v Fulham — USA — Watch on USA
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers — Watch live on Peacock
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth — USA — Watch on USA
12:30pm ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
3pm ET: Chelsea v Manchester United — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock
Sunday 19 April
9am ET: Everton v Liverpool — USA — Watch on USA
9am ET: Aston Villa v Sunderland — Watch live on Peacock
9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Burnley — Watch live on Peacock
11:30am ET: Manchester City v Arsenal — NBC— Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock
Monday 20 April
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham United — Watch on USA
Matchweek 34
Friday 24 April
3pm ET: Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25 April
7:30am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United*
Liverpool v Crystal Palace*
West Ham United v Everton*
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
12:30pm ET: Arsenal v Newcastle United**
*Subject to FA Cup participation
**Subject to participation in UEFA competitions and FA Cup
Sunday 26 April
9am ET: Burnley v Manchester City*
11:30am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea*
*Subject to participation in UEFA competitions and FA Cup
Monday 27 April
3pm ET: Manchester United v Brentford
Matchweek 35
Friday 1 May
3pm ET: Leeds United v Burnley
Saturday 2 May
7:30am ET: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
10am ET: AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
10am ET: Brentford v West Ham United
10am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
10am ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland
12:30pm ET: Arsenal v Fulham
Sunday 3 May
10:30am ET: Manchester United v Liverpool
Monday 4 May
10am ET: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
3pm ET: Everton v Manchester City
Matchweek 36
Saturday 9 May
7:30am ET: Liverpool v Chelsea*
10am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
10am ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
10am ET: Crystal Palace v Everton
10am ET: Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
10am ET: Sunderland v Manchester United
12:30pm ET: Manchester City v Brentford
*Moves to 20:00 BST 9 May if Liverpool reach UCL semi-finals
Sunday 10 May
9am ET: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
11:30am ET: West Ham United v Arsenal
Monday 11 May
3pm ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
Matchweek 37
Sunday 17 May
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Sunderland
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham
Matchweek 38
Sunday 24 May
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Ham United v Leeds United