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Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds live updates: Can Spurs take big step towards safety?

Can Spurs take a massive step towards Premier League safety as they host Leeds on Monday?

 • Live Updates
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Updated 
Lowe Down: How close were Arsenal to losing title?
Rebecca Lowe answers hot topic questions after Sunday's action of Matchweek 36 of the Premier League including Arsenal's title race with Man City, the relegation battle, and more.

Tottenham Hotspur know they can go four points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go if they beat Leeds at home on Monday.

MORESpurs vs Leeds how to watch live, prediction, stream info

That is the massively juicy carrot dangling in front of the face of Roberto De Zerbi and his players, as Spurs have won two on the trot and West Ham’s narrow defeat to Arsenal on Sunday has handed them a glorious opportunity to pull further clear of the drop zone. Spurs sit one point above West Ham heading into this game against Leeds, but have crucially played one game less than the Hammers. Can they take care of business?

As for Leeds, West Ham’s defeat on Sunday confirmed that Daniel Farke’s side won’t be relegated from the Premier League as the newly-promoted side have enjoyed a brilliant turnaround since December. They are six points clear of Spurs heading into this game and can now relax and start to plan for next season. Leeds are in great form with three wins from their last four leagues games and they are unbeaten in six.

Below is everything you need for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

For everything you need for Spurs against Leeds, click here.

Spurs are the favorites to win this one, which is understandable given they have finally found some form in recent weeks. But nobody should underestimate Leeds and Spurs have the second worst home record in the league this season.

Leeds are such a tough team to play against and Daniel Farke should be lauded for keeping them in the Premier League and being brave with a big tactical switch midway through the season (to a 3-4-2-1 system) which played a huge part in saving them.

With Leeds now officially safe from relegation, the pressure is off and they can go out there and enjoy themselves even more in the final three games of the season. That could be dangerous for Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds live, stream link
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Here is how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds in the USA:

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (May 11)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA
Can Spurs win three in a row for the first time this season?
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Their quality is undoubted but Spurs’ confidence has been lacking all season long as injuries, bad luck and general confusion around the direction of the club and the team has riddled their campaign.

But Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival on a long-term contract a few weeks ago has settled all of that down and given Spurs’ players some much-needed direction and focus.

Spurs’ injuries have calmed down a little (even though they’ve still lose some big players in recent weeks) which has helped massively, but De Zerbi has also built a solid foundation and given them some clear ideas on how to attack and defend as a unit.

They look so much better in attack and are much more robust in midfield and defense. It no longer looks like Spurs are going to beat themselves in games. That is the first step.

Now, with a win pushing them close to safety in the Premier League, can they put it altogether again and do something they haven’t done all season long and win three league games in a row?

Leeds will let them have the ball and be dangerous on the counter, but Spurs look happier to be in possession and are now more solid. This feels like the night Spurs take a huge step towards staying in the Premier League and staving off relegation.