Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds live updates: Can Spurs take big step towards safety?

Tottenham Hotspur know they can go four points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go if they beat Leeds at home on Monday.

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That is the massively juicy carrot dangling in front of the face of Roberto De Zerbi and his players, as Spurs have won two on the trot and West Ham’s narrow defeat to Arsenal on Sunday has handed them a glorious opportunity to pull further clear of the drop zone. Spurs sit one point above West Ham heading into this game against Leeds, but have crucially played one game less than the Hammers. Can they take care of business?

As for Leeds, West Ham’s defeat on Sunday confirmed that Daniel Farke’s side won’t be relegated from the Premier League as the newly-promoted side have enjoyed a brilliant turnaround since December. They are six points clear of Spurs heading into this game and can now relax and start to plan for next season. Leeds are in great form with three wins from their last four leagues games and they are unbeaten in six.

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