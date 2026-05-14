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How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 14, 2026 11:39 AM

Brighton seek to stay on pace for a place in Europe when they visit now-safe Leeds United for their penultimate test of this Premier League season.

The Seagulls arrive at Elland Road with 53 points, good for seventh place on the table. They are two points behind Bouirnemouth and two points ahead of Brentford but could still finish in the bottom half by the end of the season given the muddle nature between the top five and bottom six.

WATCH Leeds v Brighton

Leeds are up to 44 points and 14th place following a draw with Spurs and they will finish bottom-half and like it after a tough but successful first season back in the Premier League.

After losing four times before November and then going 0W-0D-4L in that month, Daniel Farke’s team have lost just four times since the calendar hit December and will feel on track to compete for better prizes next season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Elland Road — Beeston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Jayden Bogle (hamstring), Noah Okafor (calf), Pascal Struijk (hip), Ilia Gruev (knee), Gabriel Gudmundsson (thigh)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), James Milner (unspecified), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer (ankle)

Leeds vs Brighton prediction

In truth this should be a fun game between two forward-thinking managers looking to finish the season on bright notes. It’s all about goals and both should find a way to do it. Can Brighton’s freshness negate Leeds’ home-field advantage? Leeds 1-1 Brighton.