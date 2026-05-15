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Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams lead Lynx to 90-86 win over Wings

  
Published May 14, 2026 11:30 PM
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

May 14, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) looks to move the ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard (1) and guard Kayla McBride (21) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron/Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Natasha Howard scored 26 points, including the tiebreaking basket with 51 seconds left, Courtney Williams added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Thursday night.

Howard scored an uncontested layup on a pick-and-roll with rookie Olivia Miles, who had 15 points and six assists for the Lynx (2-1), that made it 87-85. The Lynx secured the win with Kayla McBride making three of four free throws in the last 17.1 seconds. She finished with 11 points, including going 9 of 11 from the foul line,

Nia Coffey added 13 points for Minnesota and matched McBride with eight rebounds. Williams was 9 of 10 from the floor as the Lynx shot 60%.

Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for the Wings (1-2), going 10 of 11 from the foul line and had eight assists. Maddy Siegrist scored 17 first-half points and Odyssey Sims added 11. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall draft pick, came off the bench to score eight points in her second WNBA game.

McBride made a pair of free throws midway through the third quarter to give the Lynx a 55-54 lead, their first since the opening minutes.

Sims hit a running 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired in the third quarter to put Dallas up 70-68.

Siegrist had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half when the Wings took a 48-40 lead. They led by as many as 12 before Minnesota used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to close within a basket. Williams had 13 points and Miles 11 for the Lynx.

Minnesota lost rookie free agent Emma Cechova, who averaged 11 points in two games off the bench, to a non-contact knee injury at 2:31 of the third quarter.

Up next

Minnesota is at home against Chicago on Sunday.

Dallas plays its first road game at Washington on Monday.