How to watch the 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes: Live stream info, post time, preview

The 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes takes place today at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. Live coverage begins at 5 PM ET on Peacock. See below to find out additional information on how to live stream all of the exciting horse racing events happening this weekend.

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Jockey Jose Ortiz looks to continue his successful Triple Crown season after winning both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby at Laurel Park, starting with the Black-Eyed Susan where he will be riding Braken Poppa. The three-year-old filly trained by Steve Asmussen won her last four starts by a combined 19 3/4 lengths.

One of her biggest challengers will be morning line favorite Andrew Simoff trainee Jumping the Gun, who has never finished lower than third in six career races.

After earning his fifth Black-Eyed Susan victory in 2024, John Velazquez holds the record for most wins in the races history. He’ll be aboard Miss Fulton Gal, who was owned by Maryland-based jockey Vincent Bracciale Jr., the 1980 Black-Eyed Susan winning rider on Weber City Miss.

How do I watch the 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes?

Date: Friday, May 15

Friday, May 15 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland

Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland Live Stream: Peacock

Who won the 2025 Black-Eyed Susan race?

Trainer Brad Cox won the 2025 Black-Eyed Susan with Margie’s Intention.

Margie's Intention storms to Black-Eyed Susan win Brad Cox's three-year-old filly Margie's Intention takes the lead down the final stretch to cross the wire first in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Why is the race called the Black-Eyed Susan?

The race, originally known as the Pimlico Oaks when it was inaugurated in 1919, was renamed in honor of Maryland’s state flower.

In 2020, following the passing of longtime Baltimore community leader, George E. Mitchell, the race was officially renamed “The George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes” in his honor.

The 2026 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 16. The excitement starts at 1 PM ET on Peacock with the Preakness Prep races and continues at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

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