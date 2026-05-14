How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, team news, prediction, TV channel

Manchester United will sew up third place in the Premier League with a point or better versus Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have 65 points following a scoreless draw at Sunderland in Week 36, and have already sealed a place in the UEFA Champions League. Interim boss Michael Carrick may be moving toward the permanent job but sure would love to be rolling through wins during the discussions.

WATCH — Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Forest will have to resist the urge to limp to the season’s finish line after exiting the Europa League.

It worked alright in Week 36, as the Tricky Trees rebounded from a deficit to draw Newcastle. A trip to Old Trafford should prove a bit more challenging, but United could still be missing Benjamin Sesko and Casemiro.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Ugarte (back), Casemiro (unspecified), Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (unspecified), Zach Abbott (head), Murillo (thigh), Ibrahima Sangare (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (groin), Morgan Gibbs-White (facial).

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The Red Devils seem due for a bounce back and perhaps that’ll be assured if Casemiro and/or Sesko are ready to go, especially with question marks over Murllo and Morgan Gibbs-White on the other side. Manchester United 2-1 Nottingham Forest.