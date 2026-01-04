Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace: Thiaw, Guimaraes lead Magpies’ solid home win

Bruno Guimaraes and Malick Thiaw scored second-half goals to lead Newcastle United past Crystal Palace 2-0 at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The Magpies win back-to-back Premier League games for just the second time this season and rise to ninth with 29 points, two behind fifth-place and five off the top four.

WATCH — Newcastle v Crystal Palace full match replay

Palace lose for the fourth-straight Premier League game but will take some positives from the bright debut of record signing Brennan Johnson.

The Eagles are down to 14th place with 27 points.

Crystal Palace’s game effort understandably runs out of gas

Newcastle are a solid team who is even better at home, and the Magpies probably have more top-to-bottom juice than Crystal Palace even before injuries and absences are added into the mix. So it’s not a surprise that Palace’s effort to beat Newcastle lasted about as long as record-signing Brennan Johnson’s debut. The ex-Spurs man looked good in his 72 minutes, but Bruno Guimaraes put the Magpies ahead in the 71st and Malick Thiaw doubled the advantage seven minutes later. The Eagles needed to start Johnson after just a short training sessions with the team because Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada, and Eddie Nketiah are all absent. Throw in an ailing Chris Richards, Daniel Munoz, and Cheick Doucoure, and Palace are in a bad place right now. It’s no surprise they’ve slumped down the table. At St. James’ Park, it was always likely to go Newcastle’s way.

What’s next?

Newcastle host in-form Leeds United at 3:15pm ET Wednesday afternoon before staying at St. James’ Park to host Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Palace host high-flying Aston Villa on Wednesday at 2:30pm before visiting Macclesfield in the FA Cup very early Saturday (7:15am kickoff).

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace final score: 2-0

Bruno Guimaraes 71', Malick Thiaw 78'

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live updates — by Nick Mendola

Malick Thiaw — Newcastle 2-0 Crystal Palace

Bruno Guimaraes sweeps a corner and the ball is into a sea of legs.

Henderson made a rough read of it, and it’s Newcastle’s standout defender Malick Thiaw who pokes it over the line for his third of the season.

Enter Woltemade

The big German will see the pitch, taking the place of Wissa in the 78th minute.

Newcastle had nearly made it 2-0 moments earlier.

Bruno Guimaraes goal — Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace

Barnes’ entry pays off almost immediately.

The veteran recycles a blocked cross toward Lewis Miley at the back post.

Miley wins a 50/50 toward the center of the box and Bruno Guimaraes sniffs it out and heads it home.

Frustrated Magpies can’t find goal, make subs

Tyrick Mitchell denies Yoane Wissa a shot then blocks a Sandro Tonali attempt.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Ramsey, and Valentino Livramento enter the game for Gordon, Tonali, and Hall.

0-0, 64'.

Halftime — Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Palace have the advantage in shot attempts but Newcastle have controlled possession and had two goals ruled offside — not egregious ones — with two further good chances to make it 1-0.

Hughes’ chance was fantastic late and Brennan Johnson’s looked bright on debut for Palace. Mateta, as always, appears ready to seize a chance.

Looking forward to the second 45 of this one.

Will Hughes just misses

Hughes works a glorious 1-2 but pokes it wide of the far post.

Palace could’ve had a surprise halftime lead.

Jefferson Lerma concussion substitution

Jefferson Lerma took a hard shot to the head and the trainer says he has to be done.

Jaydee Canvot’s entry is a concussion substitution and will not count as one of Palace’s substitution periods.

With the VAR review, there should be a lengthy bit of stoppage time ahead of us.

0-0, 39'.

Offside goal — Wissa’s run an instant too early

There was a tight VAR review here as Yoane Wissa was very close to his mark when played behind the line.

There’s no question on the next phase, as Wissa squares for Anthony Gordon and the forward is able to swing his hip around the ball to slot inside the yawning frame.

But Wissa’s shoulder was just offside and the goal is off the board.

0-0, 21'.

Newcastle shading possession, putting Dean Henderson to work

Not the fastest start here, with Palace registering two attempts and Newcastle one in the first 16 minutes.

A corner for the Magpies changes that.

Lewis Hall sends a corner to the back post. Henderson slaps it away, then recovers to the back post to send a recycled cross away from goal.

The Magpies then win another corner as Henderson parries from in-tight, but Palace clear the danger.

Magpies nearly strike early (again)

Joelinton springs Anthony Gordon down the left with a solid through ball, albeit perhaps a bit too central.

His options limited, Gordon cues up Yoane Wissa atop the arc but his shot is right to Dean Henderson.

0-0, 3'.

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Wissa

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Wharton, Johnson, Pino, Mateta

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Newcastle won 3-1 at Burnley on Tuesday out as Eddie Howe’s side have been inconsistent but are still within touching distance of the top six.

So are Oliver Glasner’s Palace but they were disappointed to cough up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Fulham on Thursday and the Eagles are without a win in six games in all competitions.

Newcastle team news, focus

Newcastle have a lengthy injury list with Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) all out. Tino Livramento, Anthony Elanga, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are all doubts. The main plan is to get the ball to Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as often as possible and whip in crosses for Nick Woltemade to finish, while Yoane Wissa is also now a very good option up top and it would be great to see him start in support of Woltemade.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah remain out, Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Will Hughes is struggling with an injury. New club record signing Brennan Johnson is set to make his Palace debut and it will be intriguing to see how he slots into this team.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like a good time for Newcastle to play Palace and their attackers will be full of confidence. Newcastle 3-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (January 4)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock