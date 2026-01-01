Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham: Lively London derby ends even

Crystal Palace and Fulham played out a fun 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on New Year’s Day.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead and they had some big chances to extend that lead further.

But they didn’t and Tom Cairney made them pay as he jumped off the bench to equalize late on for Fulham. The Cottagers then had a few huge chances to win it as Castagne and Andersen came close to being the hero.

With the point Palace and Fulham both move on to 27 points, with Palace having the edge on goal difference.

Palace need fresh impetus in attack that Johnson will provide

With injuries mounting up, Ismaila Sarr away at AFCON and new signing Yeremy Pino looking sharp but not delivering many goals or assists, Palace need some extra help. Brennan Johnson looks set to arrive from Spurs to provide that. The Welsh winger will land at a club which will suits his talents perfectly. His pace and direct play on the counter is something that will slot in nicely with what Glasner wants and it will help give Palace a boost. After six games without a win in all competitions, and even though the Premier League table is so tight, their season is in danger of drifting away. Johnson’s arrival, with a few others potentially joining him in January too, will give Palace the boost they need and Glasner deserves to continue his fine work.

What’s next?

Palace head to Newcastle on Sunday, January 4, while Fulham host Liverpool on the same day.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham score: 1-1

Mateta 39'; Cairney 80'

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Andersen fires over!

Joachim Andersen should win it for Fulham. He somehow fires way over from close range. The former Palace defender is not a favorite at Selhurst Park, so the home fans enjoyed that big miss.

Fulham almost win it!

Deep in stoppage time Jimenez brings it down and Castagne has a pop on goal which Henderson saves superbly. Fulham should have won it!

Cairney curls home!

The sub has Fulham level. Robinson is involved and the ball is teed up to Tom Cairney on the edge of the box and his low shot flies in. Cue wild celebrations in the away end and on the bench. Marco Silva’s side have rode their luck in this game, but it looks like they will grab at least a point.

Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace Selhurst Park is in shock following Tom Cairney's terrific strike from distance to get Fulham back on level terms with Crystal Palace.

Palace should be 2-0 up!

Leno makes a mess of a corner whipped in and the ball loops up and hits the bar. It bounces to Lacroix but his effort is somehow blocked from close range and Guehi smashes over. Wow. How did Palace not score there?

Jimenez hits the post!

Robinson’s brilliant cross from the left finds Jimenez and his header is low and towards the far corner, but the ball bounces up, hits the post and Palace clear. So close to an equalizer for Fulham.

Pino is played in over the top but Fulham defend well

A long ball over the top for Yeremy Pino but he takes too much time on the ball and Fulham clear the danger.

Castagne on for Tete

The change is forced on Fulham as Tete comes off with an injury. Castagne replaces him at right back.

Half time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham

Mateta’s goal is the difference and that feels about right. Palace have been the team who have taken more risks and got their reward. Fulham have looked sharp on the break and will feel like they can get something from this.

Wilson denied by a superb block from Lacroix!

What a block that is. Wilson looked certain to score after Henderson spilled Kevin’s shot, but Maxence Lacroix blocks his shot superbly right on half time.

Hughes drags it wide

Palace well on top now and the ball is played back to Will Hughes. He sweeps his shot towards the far corner but drags it just wide.

Mateta heads home!

A lovely cross from Clyne on the right finds Mateta at the back post and he heads the ball across goal and into the corner. Palace lead just before half time.

Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham Crystal Palace find their breakthrough as Jean-Philippe Mateta heads in his eighth goal of the season to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Selhurst Park.

Big save from Leno!

That is a big save from Bernd Leno. A cross into the box causes chaos and Guehi turns well but his effort is saved at the near post. Really smart stop from Leno.

Good chances for Fulham

A cross into the box just misses Smith Rowe and Wilson’s shot on goal is pushed away. The rebound falls to Jimenez but he sends his effort wide. It came at him pretty quickly.

Palace building some pressure but Fulham sharp on the break

Several crosses are swung into the box and Palace are keeping some pressure on. Fulham break and Kevin’s effort is saved, but he was offside. Things are starting to heat up on a chilly night at Selhurst.

Slow start at Selhurst

It has been a very quiet start at Selhurst Park as neither team has created a big chance. As expected, it is very even.

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Lerma; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta

Fulham lineup

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Injuries have hit Palace hard with Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and still out, plus Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Eddie Nketiah has gone down with an injury too. Guehi, Wharton and Mateta are the spine of this team but Palace’s busy season with such a small squad is catching up with them.

Fulham team news, focus

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are all away at AFCON, while striker Rodrigo Muniz remains out and Ryan Sessegnon is also out. Harry Wilson, Kevin and Smith Rowe will support Jimenez in attack.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham preview

Oliver Glasner’s side have been on a rough run of results, winning just two of their last six games as injuries have hit hard. They are also winless in four at Selhurst Park, which is a big surprise.

Fulham are on a roll, winning three in a row and six of their last nine games as Marco Silva’s side have surged up the Premier League table. Their climb has been largely fueled by Harry Wilson’s remarkable form and Raul Jimenez’s finishing.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction

Fulham haven’t drawn a game since August, but this feels like it will end even and both will be happy enough with that. Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham.

