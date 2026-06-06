USMNT 1-2 Germany: Yanks show promise but fade against UEFA powers

The USMNT finished their World Cup preparations with one final friendly on Saturday, as they fought well but came up short in a 2-1 loss to Germany in a ‘Send-off Match’ in Chicago.

MORE — USMNT player ratings vs Germany

Kai Havertz gave Germany a second-minute lead off a Joshua Kimmich set piece but Antonee Robinson had it level at the break through a rocket volley of a loose ball.

WATCH — USMNT v Germany en Espanol

But Leroy Sane worked a ball past Matt Freese at the hour mark and the Yanks couldn’t find a second goal in their last tune-up before Friday night’s World Cup opener versus Paraguay.

Pochettino’s USMNT raises hope levels again

If March’s losses to Belgium and Portugal felt a bit like reality checks for the United States men’s national team, than this week’s win over Senegal and close loss versus Germany served to rekindle the hopes of those who dream of magic at the World Cup. A lot of that is because Tyler Adams is back. He wasn’t perfect over his two starts — see Germany’s second goal — but he is very much the straw that stirs Pochettino’s drink. And when you consider that the Yanks’ errors came where Chris Richards will play in the tournament presuming he’s as healthy as we expect, then there’s even more reason to imagine what this team can do at the tournament. There’s a big question in goal and around Richards, but the U.S. carried possession and it wouldn’t have been unfair had they taken a point against Germany. Not bad on the eve of a World Cup.

What’s next?

The U.S. begins its World Cup on Friday against Paraguay, two days before Germany and Curacao kick off Group E play.

USMNT vs Germany final score: 1-2

Kai Havertz 2', Antonee Robinson 36', Leroy Sane 57'

USMNT vs Germany live updates — by Nick Mendola

Scrap on the touch line

Even Pochettino is onto the field here as Germany take exception with Timothy Weah’s sliding challenge on David Raum.

It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.

More U.S. subs

Out go Ream, Adams, Dest, Tillman, Freeman, and Balogun.

In come Max Arfsten, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Joe Scally, Brenden Aaronson, and Cristiano Roldan.

Four subs for the USMNT

Both Robinsons exit — Antonee Robinson hopefully just a cramp — while the days of Pulisic and McKennie are also done in the 62nd minute.

Into the game are Sebastian Berhalter, Giovanni Reyna, Mark McKenzie, and Auston Trusty.

Leroy Sane goal — USMNT 1-2 Germany

The midfield watches as Germany connects the dots into the 18, and Miles Robinson’s charge to block the shot just changes its direction past Freese.

No subs at the break

Pulisic off to a promising start in the second half, but Felix Nmecha has also forced a decent save out of Freese.

Same XIs for both teams.

Halftime — USMNT 1-1 Germany

It’s hard not to feel some vibes here because the Americans were very good after their very slow start.

Shot attempts are 11-4 in favor of the hosts and corners are 8-1. Germany are edging possession 52-48.

Antonee Robinson’s goal was excellent. Germany’s goal was a cakewalk from the Yanks back line and defense.

Malik Tillman would be our player of the half.

Antonee Robinson goal!! — USMNT 1-1 Germany

Christian Pulisic wins a corner kick and the service is popped into the air by Germany.

Antonee Robinson keeps his focus and absolutely pummels a volley past the reach of Bauman.

What a hit.

¡GOLAAAAAZOOOOO! ¡GOLAZO GOLAZO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS! 🇺🇸🚨



Antonee Robinson prende la pelota de volea y firma el empate para la selección de las ‘Barras y las Estrellas’ ⚽️



🇺🇸 @USMNT 1-1 Alemania 🇩🇪



Presentado por @Purina#USAvsGER #USMNTenTelemundo #MundialTelemundo #USMNT pic.twitter.com/EOPSCw4zbU — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 6, 2026

Hydration break

The Yanks have looked pretty open at the back but after a shell-shocked start have responded with some very promising spells of play.

The 23rd minute arrives and the men can get some drinks and advice from Pochettino.

Yanks flashing through Dest

Pulisic sends Balogun down the left and into the box, where a cross is just beyond the reach of marauding Sergino Dest.

It’s 1-0 Germany in the 13th minute and that moment could give a boost to the under-fire Yanks, who also had a moment of hope through Dest a few minutes earlier in the game.

Kai Havertz goal — USMNT 0-1 Germany

Not great! Tyler Adams’ first-minute foul gives Germany a very dangerous free kick.

The Yanks are almost to a man slow to react as Joshua Kimmich serves an invitation and Kai Havertz has the better of Miles Robinson to head past Matt Freese from close range.

Underway!

Mauricio Pochettino’s Yanks are in dark blue while Julian Nagelsmann’s visitors are in white tops with black shorts.

What’s it mean?

There has been some talk that Sebastian Berhalter could be the starting midfielder next to Tyler Adams but it would be naive to ignore the impact Malik Tillman had on the team while Pulisic was absent.

Aside from Miles Robinson, this stands a very good chance of being the Starting XI for the first game of the World Cup versus Paraguay.

USMNT lineup

Starting XI: Freese, A. Robinson, Freeman, M. Robinson, Ream, Dest, Adams, McKennie, Tillman, Pulisic, Balogun

Germany lineup

Starting XI: Baumann, Brown, Tah, Pavlovic, Schlotterbeck, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Wirtz, Nmecha, Havertz

USMNT vs Germany preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

The USMNT finish their World Cup preparations with one final friendly on Saturday, as they face Germany in Chicago.

WATCH — USMNT v Germany en Espanol

Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Senegal 3-2 in Charlotte on Sunday in a very promising attacking display as the USMNT make a few final tweaks ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign kicking off against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12. Christian Pulisic was excellent against Senegal and getting the balance right in midfield and defense is now the top priority for Poch before the World Cup on home soil kicks off.

MORE — What are USMNT’s chances at 2026 World Cup?

Germany smashed Finland 4-0 on Sunday in their final game before heading to the States. Julian Nagelsmann has overseen a transition in this squad with Die Mannschaft still having plenty of experienced players in Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich, but there is also plenty of top young talent coming through.

USMNT team news, focus

We should expect to see Matt Freese start in goal, while the 3-4-2-1 system which worked so well against Senegal should stay. It will be intriguing to see if key center back Chris Richards can play any minutes after his recent injury issue as he steps up his recovery and tries to be fit for the World Cup opener against Paraguay. Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson should also get minutes, while the battle to be the starting striker is getting very intense between Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun. The latter, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Auston Trusty are all likely to start this game.

Germany team news, focus

The attacking trio of Denis Undav, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz feasted against Finland last weekend and we can expect to see attackers Leroy Sane and Nick Woltemade to get some extra minutes in this game. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will also join up with Germany soon after being given extra time off after his exploits with Arsenal in the Champions League final last weekend. Germany will play with a 4-2-3-1 and teenager attacker Lennart Karl is a real talent.

USMNT vs Germany prediction

This feels like Germany will have a little too much in attack for the USMNT and will get the job done off the bench. USMNT 1-2 Germany.

How to watch USMNT vs Germany live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Saturday (June 6)

Venue: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Universo