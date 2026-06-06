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USMNT player ratings versus Germany — Who made best final pre-World Cup impression?

  
Published June 6, 2026 04:53 PM

The United States men’s national team took more positive steps — even in defeat — with a 2-1 loss to Germany in Chicago on Saturday.

The Americans again showed how important the absent Chris Richards is to their plans, as errors in the center of the park played a part in Germany’s goals.

MORE — USMNT vs Germany recap, highlights, analysis

There were positives and negatives over the 90 minutes as always, including another big day in the middle of the park by Tyler Adams.

Here are your USMNT player ratings versus Germany in the final match before the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT player ratings vs Germany

Matt Freese: 5.5 — Should he have done better on the opener? Yes. Not doing much on the second goal, and made a decent stop of Felix Nmecha early in the second frame.

Miles Robinson (Off 62'): 4.5 — Should he have done better on the opener? Also yes. Errors have led to goals in both friendlies and the second goal also turned off his boot. Overcooked a restart out of play for a goal kick.

Alex Freeman (Off 72': 6 — A quieter day than his past few impressive offerings.

Tim Ream (Off 72': 7 — Cleaned up a few messes..

Antonee Robinson (Off 62': 8 — A volleyed rocket goal that will headline most players’ career highlight reel, Robinson is a big part of what makes this team’s potential so high. Led the game in created chances.

Sergino Dest (Off 72'): 7 — Zipped up and down the right side in a position that is becoming a clear focus for both the USMNT and its opposition.

Tyler Adams (Off 72'): 8 — All over the midfield as usual. Progressed the ball well and got stuck into numerous challenges.

Weston McKennie (Off 62'): 6.5 — Won most of his duels but quieter than you’d expect from the Juve man.

Malik Tillman (Off 72': 7.5 — Maybe the best player besides Wirtz and Havertz in the opening 45 minutes. No surprise in a game against his birth nation.

Christian Pulisic (Off 62'): 6 — Created a good deal of excitement and even danger in the first half but was defied by Baumann. Completed just 3-of-12 dribbles.

Folarin Balogun (Off 72'): 7 — Deprived of the ball for much of the game but drew two fouls and carried danger when on it.

Substitutions
Auston Trusty (On for Miles Robinson, 62'): 6
Mark McKenzie (On for Antonee Robinson, 62'): 6.5 — Did enough to asset his place ahead of Miles Robinson when Chris Richards is unavailable.
Giovanni Reyna (On for Pulisic, 62'): 7 — Most touches in the opposition of box of any player despite playing just 28 minutes.
Sebastian Berhalter (On for McKennie, 62'): 6.5 — Handful of good crosses.
Brenden Aaronson (On for Tillman, 72'): 6.5 — Tested Baumann with a solid shot.
Cristian Roldan (On for Adams, 72'): 6
Ricardo Pepi (On for Balogun, 72'): 6
Max Arfsten (On for Ream, 72'): 6.5
Timothy Weah (On for Dest, 72'): 7
Joe Scally (On for Freeman, 72'): 6