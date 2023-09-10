 Skip navigation
Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_dps_nflweek1recap_230911.jpg
NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USMNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap-winners, coaches

  
Published September 10, 2023 12:43 PM

The United States men’s national team may be entering into a golden generation if it isn’t already inside of one, but the program has a rich history with many records not soon to be broken.

[ MORE: USMNT upcoming schedule ]

Christian Pulisic is the best active hope to break into the throne room for goals, assists, or caps, but Cobi Jones, Clint Dempsey, and Landon Donovan have set outstanding standards atop those categories.

[ MORE: USMNT latest — Yanks beat Uzbekistan 3-0 ]

Here you’ll find those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.

Most appearances in USMNT history

  1. Cobi Jones, 164
  2. Landon Donovan, 157
  3. Michael Bradley, 151
  4. Clint Dempsey, 141
  5. Jeff Agoos, 134
  6. Marcelo Balboa, 127
  7. DaMarcus Beasley, 126
  8. Tim Howard, 121
  9. Jozy Altidore, 115
  10. Claudio Reyna, 112

Active leaders: DeAndre Yedlin (81), Gyasi Zardes (67), Christian Pulisic (61), Kellyn Acosta (58), Jordan Morris (55), Tim Ream (52), Paul Arriola (50).

USA v Scotland International

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: Cobi Jones of USA and Colin Henry of Scotland in action during the match between Scotland (0) and USA (0) at RFK stadium on May 30 1998 in Washington DC., USA. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Most goals in USMNT history

  1. Clint Dempsey, 57
  2. Landon Donovan, 57
  3. Jozy Altidore, 42
  4. Eric Wynalda, 34
  5. Brian McBride, 30
  6. Christian Pulisic, 26
  7. Joe-Max Moore, 24
  8. Bruce Murray, 21
  9. Eddie Johnson, 19
  10. Earnie Stewart, 17
    DaMarcus Beasley, 17
    Michael Bradley, 17

Active leaders: Pulisic (26), Jesus Ferreira (15), Gyasi Zardes (14), Jordan Morris (11), Weston McKennie (11)

Most assists in USMNT history

  1. Landon Donovan, 58
  2. Michael Bradley, 23
  3. Cobi Jones, 22
  4. Clint Dempsey, 19
  5. Claudio Reyna, 19
  6. Eddie Lewis, 18
  7. Eric Wynalda, 16
  8. John Harkes, 15
  9. Joe-Max Moore, 14
  10. Tab Ramos, 14

Active leaders: Christian Pulisic (11), Gyasi Zardes (10), DeAndre Yedlin (8), Jordan Morris (8), Weston McKennie (6).

Landon Donovan, Marcelo

United States’ Landon Donovan (10) kicks the ball against Brazil’s Marcelo (6) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game on Wednesday, May 30, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

USMNT all-time goalkeeper leaders

Wins

  1. Tim Howard, 63
  2. Kasey Keller, 53
  3. Tony Meola, 37
  4. Brad Guzan, 33
  5. Brad Friedel, 27

Clean sheets

  1. Kasey Keller, 47
  2. Tim Howard, 42
  3. Tony Meola, 32
  4. Brad Friedel 24
  5. Brad Guzan, 20

USMNT all-time coaching records

Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Bruce Arena, 148
Most wins as USMNT boss: Bruce Arena, 81
Most losses as USMNT boss: Bora Milutinovic, 35

  • Gregg Berhalter (2019-2022, 2023-present) — 38W-12D-11L
  • BJ Callaghan (2023) — 4W-3D
  • Anthony Hudson (2023) — 2W-2D-1L
  • Dave Sarachan (2017-18) — 3W-4D-5L
  • Bruce Arena (1998-2006, 2017) — 81W-35D-32L
  • Jurgen Klinsmann (2011-2016) — 55W-16D-27L
  • Bob Bradley (2007-2011) — 43W-12D-25L
  • Steve Sampson (1995-1998) — 26W-14D-22L
  • Bora Milutinovic (1991-1995) — 30W-31D-35L
  • John Kowalski (1991) — 1W-1D
  • Bob Gansler (1982, 1989-1991) — 15W-6D-16L
  • Lothar Osiander (1986-1988) — 4W-5D-9PL
  • Alkis Panagoulias (1983-1985) — 6W-7D-5L
  • Walt Chyzowych (1976-1980) — 8W-10D-14L
  • Manfred Schellscheidt (1975) — 3L
  • Al Miller (1975) — 2L
  • Dettmar Cramer (1974) — 2L
  • Gordon Bradley (1973) — 5L
  • Gene Chyzowych (1973) — 3W-2L
  • Max Wosniak (1973) — 2L
  • Bob Kehoe (1971-1972) — 1D-3L
  • Gordon Jago (1969) — 2L
  • Phil Woosnam (1968) — 4W-1D-4L
  • George Meyer (1957, 1965) — 1W-2D-5L
  • John Herberger (1964) — 1L
  • Jim Reed (1959-1961) — 1D-3L
  • Jimmy Mills (1956) — 1L
  • Emo Schwarz (1953-1955) — 2W-4L
  • John Wood (1952) — 2L
    Bill Jeffrey (1950) — 1W-2L
  • Walter Giesler (1948-1949) — 1W-1D-6L
  • Andrew Brown (1947) — 2L
  • Bill Lloyd (1937) — 3L
  • Elmer Schroeder (1936) — 1L
  • David Gould (1934) — 1W-1L
  • Robert Millar (1930) — 2W-2L
  • George Burford (1924, 1928) — 2W-1D-3L
  • Nat Agar (1925-1926) — 2W-1L
  • Thomas Cahill (1916) — 1W-1L
Bob Bradley

American Bob Bradley, the head coach of Egypt’s national soccer team, watches during the World Cup qualifying playoff second leg soccer match between Ghana and Egypt, at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013. Ghana qualified for the World Cup on Tuesday with a 7-3 aggregate win over Egypt in the playoffs to seize the fourth of five African places available at the finals. Egypt won the second leg 2-1 in the first international in Cairo in two years but Ghana progressed because of its 6-1 win at home in the first leg last month _ when Egypts dream of making a World Cup for the first time since 1990 effectively ended. (AP Photo/Ahmed Gomaa)

AP