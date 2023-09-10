USMNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap-winners, coaches
The United States men’s national team may be entering into a golden generation if it isn’t already inside of one, but the program has a rich history with many records not soon to be broken.
[ MORE: USMNT upcoming schedule ]
Christian Pulisic is the best active hope to break into the throne room for goals, assists, or caps, but Cobi Jones, Clint Dempsey, and Landon Donovan have set outstanding standards atop those categories.
[ MORE: USMNT latest — Yanks beat Uzbekistan 3-0 ]
Here you’ll find those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.
Most appearances in USMNT history
- Cobi Jones, 164
- Landon Donovan, 157
- Michael Bradley, 151
- Clint Dempsey, 141
- Jeff Agoos, 134
- Marcelo Balboa, 127
- DaMarcus Beasley, 126
- Tim Howard, 121
- Jozy Altidore, 115
- Claudio Reyna, 112
Active leaders: DeAndre Yedlin (81), Gyasi Zardes (67), Christian Pulisic (61), Kellyn Acosta (58), Jordan Morris (55), Tim Ream (52), Paul Arriola (50).
Most goals in USMNT history
- Clint Dempsey, 57
- Landon Donovan, 57
- Jozy Altidore, 42
- Eric Wynalda, 34
- Brian McBride, 30
- Christian Pulisic, 26
- Joe-Max Moore, 24
- Bruce Murray, 21
- Eddie Johnson, 19
- Earnie Stewart, 17
DaMarcus Beasley, 17
Michael Bradley, 17
Active leaders: Pulisic (26), Jesus Ferreira (15), Gyasi Zardes (14), Jordan Morris (11), Weston McKennie (11)
Most assists in USMNT history
- Landon Donovan, 58
- Michael Bradley, 23
- Cobi Jones, 22
- Clint Dempsey, 19
- Claudio Reyna, 19
- Eddie Lewis, 18
- Eric Wynalda, 16
- John Harkes, 15
- Joe-Max Moore, 14
- Tab Ramos, 14
Active leaders: Christian Pulisic (11), Gyasi Zardes (10), DeAndre Yedlin (8), Jordan Morris (8), Weston McKennie (6).
USMNT all-time goalkeeper leaders
Wins
- Tim Howard, 63
- Kasey Keller, 53
- Tony Meola, 37
- Brad Guzan, 33
- Brad Friedel, 27
Clean sheets
- Kasey Keller, 47
- Tim Howard, 42
- Tony Meola, 32
- Brad Friedel 24
- Brad Guzan, 20
USMNT all-time coaching records
Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Bruce Arena, 148
Most wins as USMNT boss: Bruce Arena, 81
Most losses as USMNT boss: Bora Milutinovic, 35
- Gregg Berhalter (2019-2022, 2023-present) — 38W-12D-11L
- BJ Callaghan (2023) — 4W-3D
- Anthony Hudson (2023) — 2W-2D-1L
- Dave Sarachan (2017-18) — 3W-4D-5L
- Bruce Arena (1998-2006, 2017) — 81W-35D-32L
- Jurgen Klinsmann (2011-2016) — 55W-16D-27L
- Bob Bradley (2007-2011) — 43W-12D-25L
- Steve Sampson (1995-1998) — 26W-14D-22L
- Bora Milutinovic (1991-1995) — 30W-31D-35L
- John Kowalski (1991) — 1W-1D
- Bob Gansler (1982, 1989-1991) — 15W-6D-16L
- Lothar Osiander (1986-1988) — 4W-5D-9PL
- Alkis Panagoulias (1983-1985) — 6W-7D-5L
- Walt Chyzowych (1976-1980) — 8W-10D-14L
- Manfred Schellscheidt (1975) — 3L
- Al Miller (1975) — 2L
- Dettmar Cramer (1974) — 2L
- Gordon Bradley (1973) — 5L
- Gene Chyzowych (1973) — 3W-2L
- Max Wosniak (1973) — 2L
- Bob Kehoe (1971-1972) — 1D-3L
- Gordon Jago (1969) — 2L
- Phil Woosnam (1968) — 4W-1D-4L
- George Meyer (1957, 1965) — 1W-2D-5L
- John Herberger (1964) — 1L
- Jim Reed (1959-1961) — 1D-3L
- Jimmy Mills (1956) — 1L
- Emo Schwarz (1953-1955) — 2W-4L
- John Wood (1952) — 2L
Bill Jeffrey (1950) — 1W-2L
- Walter Giesler (1948-1949) — 1W-1D-6L
- Andrew Brown (1947) — 2L
- Bill Lloyd (1937) — 3L
- Elmer Schroeder (1936) — 1L
- David Gould (1934) — 1W-1L
- Robert Millar (1930) — 2W-2L
- George Burford (1924, 1928) — 2W-1D-3L
- Nat Agar (1925-1926) — 2W-1L
- Thomas Cahill (1916) — 1W-1L