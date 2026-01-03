 Skip navigation
How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 3, 2026 09:03 AM

In-form Leeds United host huge rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday in front of a raucous home crowd.

WATCH Leeds United v Manchester United

Daniel Farke’s Leeds are six games unbeaten and held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Thursday, as they have found a really good balance.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United were held to a disappointing home draw by Wolves on Tuesday as they’re missing some key players but have only lost one of their last seven.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds United vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Sunday (January 4)
Venue: Elland Road — Leeds
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Leeds United team news, focus

Calvert-Lewin and Okafor are likely to come in to start after being rested against Liverpool.

OUT: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, focus

Bruno Fernandes is close to a return and that would be huge for United. They are missing key players galore and ran out of steam against Wolves.

OUT: Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back) Harry Maguire (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Mason Mount (other)

Leeds United vs Manchester United prediction

This will be scrappy and tight and decided by counters and set pieces. Expect a draw. Leeds 1-1 Man United.