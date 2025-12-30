Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: Red Devils slump to draw in Bruno’s absence

On the positive side, Manchester United finish 2025 in 6th place in the Premier League table, but the downside is that a win over last-place Wolves — on pace to be the worst Premier League side of all time — would have put them 4th instead.

The unassailable fact that Bruno Fernandes papers over infinite cracks at Man United (30 points) and that he has singlehandedly elevated them to inflated points tallies during his time at Old Trafford is commonly accepted wisdom at this point, but every now and then Fernandes misses a run of games due to injury and it becomes really clear, really quickly. Tuesday was one of those days, when the Red Devils had all of the ball they wanted and no one in a red shirt had any idea what to do with it. They attempted 15 shots for all of 0.81 xG and even the one that went in — from Joshua Zirkzee in the 27th minute — took a terrible deflection to beat Jose Sa.

Wolves weren’t brilliant going forward themselves (expected from a side with 10 goals from 18 games), but set pieces have been the great equalizer of the 2025-26 season thus far and Wolves made the most of one right before halftime. Ladislav Krejci got up to head home a poorly defended corner kick in the 45th minute to secure point no. 3 on the season.

Man United starting lineup

Lammens - Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Ugarte, Zirkzee - Dorgu, Cunha, Sesko

Wolves starting lineup

Sa - Doherty, Mosquera, Krejci - Tchatchoua, Arias, Gomes, Bueno - Mane, Hwang, Arokodare

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday (December 30)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Much was made of the formation change from Amorim in their 1-0 win against Newcastle on Boxing Day and it worked a treat. United looked more solid and controlled defensively and a back four may be their best bet moving forward. They’re within touching distance of the top four at the halfway point of the season, which is much better than most expected, and have a favorable run of games coming up.

Wolves remain rock bottom of the Premier League as they sit on just two points after 18 games, which is the lowest points tally in history at this stage of a PL season. Rob Edwards has lost all seven of his games in charge and although they put in a spirited display in a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last time out, Wolves have very few positives to build on and are destined for relegation as they’re 16 points from safety.

Manchester United team news, focus

Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo are all away at AFCON, while Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain out. Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are all struggling with injury as Joshua Zirkzee could come in to start, while United’s bench will be full of teenagers. Amorim will start with a back four and the center back duo of Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez were excellent against Newcastle.

Wolves team news, focus

Tawanda Chirewa and Emmanuel Agbadou are away at AFCON, while Toti Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes are all out injured and Andre is suspended. Jorgen Strand Larsen was on the bench at Liverpool last time out and it will be intriguing to see if this is his final game for Wolves as he’s been linked with a January move.

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction

This is going to be a stroll for United. They picked Wolves off on the counter a few weeks ago and that will be the plan once again. Manchester United 3-0 Wolves.