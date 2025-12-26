Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United: Stout Red Devils soak up Magpies attack

Patrick Dorgu scored a first-half volley and Manchester United soaked up nearly an hour’s worth of pressure to beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Friday for the Premier League’s lone Boxing Day affair.

MORE — Ruben Amorim on back four, clean sheet, Mason Mount injury

The Red Devils were playing their first game without Bruno Fernandes and for a while looked brighter for it only to park the proverbial bus once taking the lead.

And there was some bad news for a team already missing plenty of first-choice players, as Mason Mount left the game at halftime in what Amorim hopes was simply a precautionary move.

WATCH — Newcastle v Manchester United full match replay

Newcastle had 76% possession in the second half and took 13 shots in that frame but their road woes found a new way to sting them as chance after chance went for nought on their way to a 1W-3D-5L away mark in the Premier League this season.

Man United move above sixth-place Liverpool and behind fourth-place Chelsea as the three teams on 29 points, while Newcastle remain 11th with 23.

Man United show mettle, expose Newcastle weakness

It wasn’t just Bruno Fernandes who missed this game for Manchester United, who would’ve been thrilled to take a 1-0 lead knowing that Matthijs De Ligt, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, and even under-used Kobbie Mainoo wouldn’t be available to help them off the bench. And so the Red Devils bet big on soaking up pressure and daring Newcastle — so poor at home — to deliver danger away from home. Those moments arrived but were often fumbled by the visitors, who have now taken just six of 27 points away from St. James’ Park this season.

Anthony Gordon was particularly poor with the final ball, and Eddie Howe’s decision to make a center forward swap of Yoane Wissa for Nick Woltemade instead of leaving both forwards in for a game that became cross after cross after cross did not turn out well. The Magpies are bad away from home and struggle when they’re asked to generate danger in possession, instead so good at playing in space. With kids getting meaningful minutes, Dorgu having his best game in a Man Utd shirt, and certain veterans in Manuel Ugarte and Lisandro Martinez stepping up to lead, Amorim won in so many ways on Friday. But also, Newcastle lost another huge opportunity to take points from a top-six rival.

What’s next?

Newcastle go to Burnley at 2:30pm ET Tuesday, kicking off 45 minutes before Manchester United’s home fixtures with Wolves.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United final score — 1-0

Patrick Dorgu 25'

Seven minutes’ stoppage time

Lewis Miley sends a half-chance over the bar, but there’s plenty of pauses in this second half and Newcastle will have seven extra minutes to seek a point or more.

Man United subs

Shaw and Martinez exit for Tyrell Malacia and Tyler Fredericson In the 87th minute.

Gordon chunks equalizing bid over the bar

Guimaraes sends Barnes into the box, and his cutback to Gordon is just rushed over the bar from 13 yards.

Red Devils inviting equalizer

The last 10 minutes have been more about Newcastle not seizing their chances than Man United playing stout.

Gordon has butchered two key passes and Joe Willock’s hard cross was right at Man Utd keeper Senne Lammens.

Now Willock’s soft cross it too tall for a leaping Joelinton.

Another Newcastle sub

Joe Willock takes the place of yellow-wearing Sandro Tonali.

Magpies subs

Murphy, Woltemade, and Ramsey exit for Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, and Yoane Wissa in the 68th.

Can Newcastle find final ball?

The Magpies have 77% of the ball since halftime and we’re over 20 minutes into the second frame.

Man United subs

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro replace Sesko and Casemiro in the 61st minute.

Sesko clobbers the bar

Bruno Guimaraes wasn’t aware of a charging Ugarte, and Sesko’s onto the turnover.

He belts a left-footed shot that beats Ramsdale but not the cross bar in the 60th minute.

Series of corners for Newcastle

Fabian Schar sees one chance off a corner blocked out for another, which leads to a long throw and another corner.

Newcastle continues to control possession, as either they figured something out after Dorgu’s goal or Man United have changed course.

Halftime sub

It’s Man United who make a change, bringing Jack Fletcher in for Mason Mount.

Fletcher, one of twin teenage sons of former Red Devils star Darren Fletcher in the 18, made his PL debut on Monday.

Halftime — Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United

Better late from the Magpies, who hoarded possession over the final 15 minutes to move around 53% for the 45 minutes.

But the danger’s been more from the hosts, whose football has been better and whose shot total — 6-3 — is double the Magpies.

Tonali catches studs

The Italian slides to win a loose ball and Benjamin Sesko is an instant late, his attempt to win the ball treading on top of Tonali’s ankle.

Hosts enjoying their day

Some good movement with the ball and it’s a bit more fluid than it’s been when the focal point is the currently-injured Bruno Fernandes.

Dorgu’s been very good and it’s helping that Newcastle has not been accurate with the ball.

Patrick Dorgu goal — Man United 1-0 Newcastle

A big throw is nodded to the back of the 18, and Dorgu takes it out of the sky with skill to beat an unsighted Ramsdale to his near post.

Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle It's a wonderful hit from Patrick Dorgu as he times his first-time strike to perfection to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Ramsdale save

Newcastle have a pair of corners turned away by the Red Devils, who break the other away

Benjamin Sesko’s been bright and he sets up Matheus Cunha for a shot that it parried by Aaron Ramsdale.

Even enough

Two shots each, neither on target, as the hosts are shading possession at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount, Sesko

Newcastle United lineup

Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Ramsey, Gordon, Woltemade

Manchester United vs Newcastle preview

The Magpies have won five of six meetings with Man United since the Red Devils won the 2022-23 League Cup Final over their Friday visitors to Old Trafford.

They’ll feel good about extended that streak as Fernandes is suffering through a “soft tissue” injury and is expected to miss some time, while Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bryan Mbeumo have left the club for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle bounced back from a dismal performance in the Wear-Tyne derby to beat Fulham in a League Cup quarterfinal and draw Chelsea in the Premier League last week. The Magpies sit 11th on the Premier League table with 23 points.

The total is three fewer than seventh-place Manchester United, who are eyeing a win that would bring them level on points with fourth-place Chelsea and fifth-place Liverpool to start the Premier League weekend.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Sven Botman (lower back), Emil Krafth (thigh), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knock), Lewis Hall (knock), Lewis Miley (knock), Joelinton (fitness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (soft tissue - MORE), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction

Ruben Amorim has done some wonderful things for Manchester United but St. James’ Park is a very difficult place to play as a visitor and he’s missing his best center back (De Ligt), playmaker (Fernandes), forward (Mbeumo), and a wingback who is at-worst tied for the best option at that position (Diallo). The Magpies aren’t super healthy either but have their top dogs and should have enough to join the Red Devils on 26 points as Nick Woltemade and/or Yoane Wissa will find the score sheet. Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle United.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Old Trafford — Greater Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com