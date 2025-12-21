Bruno Fernandes injury news — Manchester United captain exits at halftime

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/87612bb/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7904x4446+0+413/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fe6%2F99c9e1624222be2ed19d2be33cca%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1863120554
PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
White Sox add Munetaka Murakami with $34 million, 2-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/87612bb/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7904x4446+0+413/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fe6%2F99c9e1624222be2ed19d2be33cca%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1863120554
PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
White Sox add Munetaka Murakami with $34 million, 2-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Bruno Fernandes injury news — Manchester United captain exits at halftime

  
Published December 21, 2025 12:43 PM

Bruno Fernandes has been having a Premier League Player of the Season caliber season, but that show has hit an intermission thanks to a Sunday injury.

Fernandes appeared to hurt his left leg with about five minutes to go in the first half but was able to play into halftime.

MORE — Villa v Man United live updates, video highlights, stream link

United then emerged from the team room with Lisandro Martinez entering the game to play alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Fernandes soon reemerged to watch the game from the bench, still in his shorts and socks and without a terrible limp. United fans will be hoping that’s a good sign.

Bruno Fernandes injury news — Manchester United captain exits at halftime

We’ll share Ruben Amorim’s thoughts on the situation as soon as he speaks from Villa Park after the game.