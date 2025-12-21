Bruno Fernandes injury news — Manchester United captain exits at halftime

Bruno Fernandes has been having a Premier League Player of the Season caliber season, but that show has hit an intermission thanks to a Sunday injury.

Fernandes appeared to hurt his left leg with about five minutes to go in the first half but was able to play into halftime.

MORE — Villa v Man United live updates, video highlights, stream link

United then emerged from the team room with Lisandro Martinez entering the game to play alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Fernandes soon reemerged to watch the game from the bench, still in his shorts and socks and without a terrible limp. United fans will be hoping that’s a good sign.

We’ll share Ruben Amorim’s thoughts on the situation as soon as he speaks from Villa Park after the game.