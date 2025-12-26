Ruben Amorim happy as depth, clean sheet, back four lead Manchester United to Boxing Day defeat of Newcastle

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United improved their top-four hopes with a solid defensive performance in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Friday.

The Premier League’s lone Boxing Day match saw the Red Devils go ahead via a clever Patrick Dorgu volley and hold on as the Magpies seized control before halftime but were unable to find an equalizer.

Man United nearly found a second goal through Diogo Dalot with around a quarter hour to play but spent most of their second half trying to stop Newcastle’s possession advantage from deliver a gilt-edged chance.

The Red Devils were playing without Bruno Fernandes for the first time this season and will be happy to claim all three points even if it doesn’t come with all the holiday trappings.

Ruben Amorim reaction: Man United boss on Boxing Day defeat of Newcastle United

Thoughts on the game: “We had to suffer altogether in the stadium, really difficult for us. I think we did a good first half and the second half was just defending, trying to do something with Cunha. We had our opportunities with transitions. We had so many games where we played well and didn’t get the points. Today was the opposite. We suffered together and got three points.”

“We spend a lot of time with each other. We had some low moments and that can sometimes bring good things to the group. It’s good to have experienced players helping some of the kids. Everyone played the game.”

Why did the back four work so well? “In the first half we showed that was the only way to create more danger, to have more opportunity with a back four and a lot of guys inside. Even to keep the ball, I remember the game here last year we lost 1v1 outside. We tried to imagine the game and make the players more comfortable.”

Dorgu benefited from formation shift? “Yes because we put him in one position that is more in front. The responsibility is not the same and he has more freedom to lose the ball. It helped him to play better. Even Manu [Ugarte], he did a very good game. They need to understand that in football you can have a good day and a bad day the next.”

Mason Mount injury update: “He felt something at halftime. He wanted to go the second half but we can’t lose more players. And Jack did a very good job.”

Jack Fletcher was quite good in his place: “It’s very important moment for any good. He’s going to hear from his father, Darren, who is going to talk about a lo of things but he needs to calm down and praise the kid because he’s really humble, works really hard, and he deserves this.

And finally a clean sheet: “Clean sheet, back four, so I don’t need a press conference. Everything, Kobbie Mainoo is injured, so all the subjects are covered and we can go home to enjoy Boxing Day.”