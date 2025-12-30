Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Blues can’t find winner at home

Disappointment rang all around Stamford Bridge on Tuesday when Chelsea and Bournemouth saw difficult runs continue with a 2-2 draw in London.

David Brooks gave Bournemouth an early lead but a Cole Palmer penalty and Enzo Fernandez finish put the hosts ahead before Justin Kluivert leveled the score in a frantic first half-hour.

Yet Bournemouth saw its winless run hit 10 and Chelsea dropped points for the sixth time in their last seven Premier League matches as the game’s final 63 minutes ran out without another goal.

Chelsea stay fifth for the moment with 30 points, while Bournemouth remain 15th with 23.

What’s next?

Bournemouth host Arsenal at 12:30pm ET Saturday, then welcome the other North Londoners — Tottenham Hotspur — on Wednesday, January 7.

Chelsea go to Manchester City at 12:30pm ET and then visit Fulham on Wednesday, January 7.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth final score: 2-2

David Brooks 6', Cole Palmer pen 15', Enzo Fernandez 23', Justin Kluivert 28'

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live updates — by Nick Mendola

Chelsea subs

Enzo Maresca looks settle things down coming out of the break by plugging Reece James and Pedro Neto into the game for Garnacho and Josh Acheampong.

Halftime — Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Crazy 45 minutes, as the Blues had more of the ball but the Cherries produced a lot more danger.

Still, both sides grabbed a pair of goals as Bournemouth produced a handful of big chances.

Robert Sanchez was busy and good in Chelsea’s goal, while Cole Palmer, David Brooks, and Semenyo have been the key players.

Semenyo conceded a penalty but also played a part in both goals as his name continues to run through the rumor mill. Are these his last minutes for Bournemouth?

Justin Kluivert goal — Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Semenyo’s big throw is nodded back across goal by Trevoh Chalobah, and Kluivert keeps moving while Alejandro Garnacho stops, stabbing the ball home at the back post.

Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2 It's chaos at Stamford Bridge as Justin Kluivert is able to get a touch to bring the Cherries level at 2-2 with Chelsea in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez goal — Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garancho worked a delayed 1-2, and the former holds his shot attempt past a defender to slam the ball into the upper reaches of the goal.

Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth Chelsea take the lead as Enzo Fernandez fires his effort into the back of the net to give his side a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez stands tall

Robert Sanchez has made two saves on David Brooks inside of two minutes to keep the game knotted at one. Quite a start at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer penalty goal — Chelsea 1-1 Bournemouth

Palmer sneaks the ball beyond the reach of the correctly-reading Petrovic.

Palmer tucks away Chelsea's penalty v. Bournemouth Chelsea get back on level terms as Estevao is brought down inside the box allowing Cole Palmer to slot home his attempt from the spot to make it 1-1 against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea penalty

Antoine Semenyo trips up Estevao inside the box and Chelsea will have a chance to draw level from the spot.

David Brooks goal — Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth

A long throw sees David Brooks force a save out of Robert Sanchez before burying the rebound.

Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea It's a dream start for the Cherries as David Brooks' header is saved, but the ball falls to Brooks again right in front of the goal to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead over Chelsea.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Acheampong, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Jimenez, Hill, Brooks, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview — by Andy Edwards

Just as they did last season, Chelsea (5th place - 29 points) entered into the PL title race for all of a handful of days before falling into a downward spiral that ended their chase just as quickly as it began. The Blues sat 2nd in the table after 12 games, six points off leaders Arsenal. Six games (and just one win) later, and the gap is 13. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was a heavy blow for Enzo Maresca’s side, after they flat out dominated the game in the first half (10-0 shots, 1.97-0.00 xG) before a shocking role reversal after the break.

If confidence is low for the hosts, where must it be for Andoni Iraola’s side? Speaking of sides that went 2nd in the table before the wheels fell off, Bournemouth (15th - 22 points) were four points back of Arsenal after nine games but after taking just four points from the next nine, they are now 20 points adrift and seem set to lose star attacker Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window. Semenyo has a release clause in his contract that expires early in the month and Manchester City are keen to wrap up the deal quickly.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Tyler Adams (knee - MORE), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (undisclosed), Alex Scott (jaw)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

Exactly what Chelsea need — a comfortable win thanks to their considerable attacking talent. Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com