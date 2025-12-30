 Skip navigation
Wily Caballero post-match reaction as Enzo Maresca doesn’t speak following Chelsea draw with Bournemouth

  
Published December 30, 2025 05:06 PM

There were four goals in the first half hour and none to follow as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were frustrated to draw out-of-form Bournemouth 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

David Brooks staked the Cherries to an early lead but Chelsea struck for two before Justin Kluivert gave the game its final score line in the 27th minute.

MORE — Chelsea v Bournemouth recap, video highlights

The Blues could not flip the script via substitutions as Cole Palmer’s exit after 63 minutes turned out to be the death knell for their control of the game.

And in fact Chelsea needed a penalty and a few solid saves from Robert Sanchez just to grab a point at home, as this result will do very little to slow the roller coaster ride for Maresca.

Unfortunately, Chelsea’s boss was ill and assistant Willy Caballero took the post-match duties to give his thoughts.

Willy Caballero speaks for Enzo Maresca after Chelsea can’t find winner in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Where’s Enzo Maresca? “Enzo’s not feeling well. He didn’t feel well the last two days. I took his position. He’s not feeling well to do the rest of the stuff the manager has to do.”

Wild game today: “It was a crazy first half. We conceded two goals the same way. It’s something we need to correct immediately but the players showed up, they created. The open play was perfect. We created chances but unfortunately we couldn’t win the game. It’s a little bit disappointing because we’ve done better things than Bournemouth to get three points but we only have one.”

What was missing? “The final product. We arrived to the box. We go many crosses, many set pieces. Estevao was good today, Cole, all the players close to the box. It’s not just that we missed something. We are improving in certain things but we still need to kill games, maintain the score when we are winning because we’ve done a really good effort. We could’ve managed the game a little bit.”

Frustrated to concede off long throws? “Doesn’t matter if it’s a long throw, a corner, a wide free kick, it’s frustrating because it makes you feel like you have to do more. We have won games from set pieces so it’s part of the game but when you concede two in the same game, it’s tough.”