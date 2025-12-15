Tyler Adams injury news — Bournemouth, USMNT star subbed off at Old Trafford

Tyler Adams suffered a left knee injury on Monday in Bournemouth’s Monday match with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The midfielder was lunging to put off a Matheus Cunha shot from distance and absorbed part of the ball and then Cunha’s left-footed follow through right on the left foot/ankle area.

Adams immediately hit the ground and was in clear distress as trainers tended to him for several minutes.

Alex Scott was quickly readied as Adams’ time lasted just five minutes, and the USMNT man was able to walk off the field albeit with a limp.

We’ll share any update from Andoni Iraola as soon as he speaks after the game.

Tyler Adams injury history — Bournemouth, USMNT star subbed off at Old Trafford

Adams was just returning from a yellow-card suspension but has been reliable after a rough injury patch at the start of his time with Bournemouth.

A hamstring injury cost Adams the first 28 games of his first season at Bournemouth in 2023-24, and he’d make just three appearances that season as back problems cost him time then as well as his first eight of the last Premier League season.

But he’d play in 28 of Bournemouth’s remaining 30 PL games, and Adams started the Cherries’ first 14 games of this season prior to his yellow-card accumulation suspension served December 6 versus Chelsea.

Iraola has hailed Adams as a “competitor, character, and captain,” crediting the American for both his effort and cerebral reading of what’s working and not working for the Cherries.

No doubt Mauricio Pochettino feels similar and — with a home World Cup approaching — will hope that this injury is less serious than it initially appeared in Manchester.