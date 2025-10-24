USMNT’s Tyler Adams hailed by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as ‘competitor,’ ‘character’, ‘captain’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

USMNT’s Tyler Adams hailed by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as ‘competitor,’ ‘character’, ‘captain’

  
Published October 24, 2025 02:51 PM

These are heady times for Bournemouth, manager Andoni Iraola, and midfielder Tyler Adams, and the boss lavished praise on his USMNT midfielder in a conversation with the 2 Robbies this week.

Calling Adams “a character” and “a captain,” Iraola said the American brings compete to every single team activity and has a sense of when things are going right — or wrong — on the pitch for the Premier League’s surprise top-four candidate.

MORE — USMNT’s Carter-Vickers suffers possible Achilles injury

“Tyler is a competitor,” Iraola told Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe. “He’s a great leader. You have to challenge Tyler. Even in training, he’s going to complain if any decision doesn’t go to his side. But I love these kinds of characters. They want even more. He’s all the time focused. He’s a captain, you can see. He’s been a leadership position in all the team he’s played for.”

Bournemouth have only lost once in eight Premier League matches this season, winning four times and hoping to strengthen their top-four hopes on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

Andoni Iraola on USMNT’s Tyler Adams — ‘The first one who can correct the team’

The 26-year-old from Wappingers Falls, New York has been a big part of the club’s success this season, finally healthy and going at least 78 minutes in every game while going the distance five times.

Adams missed Bournemouth’s first eight games last season after joining from Leeds but was a regular starter from November and really found his groove after the Festive Fixtures.

“He had a very difficult start here at Bournemouth,” Iraola said of Adams. “Iin his first season he didn’t play many minutes because of injuries but it’s never been a doubt about his abilities. Every time he’s been available, he’s been playing magnificent. It’s not about his game.”

And Iraola says he knows that if Adams has a concern inside a game or practice, it’s usually a sign that something isn’t right.

“He understands well that this is a collective side and he’s the first one from the middle who can correct the team. If he comes to me and tells me something it’s because something is happening. We can see each other and we know something is going on because Tyler is not comfortable.”

Andoni Iraola speaks with The 2 Robbies on Bournemouth, Tyler Adams, Bill Foley
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth's hot start
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola chats with Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe about the club’s impressive start to the season, his coaching philosophy, why Antoine Semenyo has shined through eight matches and more.