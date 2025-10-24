USMNT’s Tyler Adams hailed by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as ‘competitor,’ ‘character’, ‘captain’

These are heady times for Bournemouth, manager Andoni Iraola, and midfielder Tyler Adams, and the boss lavished praise on his USMNT midfielder in a conversation with the 2 Robbies this week.

Calling Adams “a character” and “a captain,” Iraola said the American brings compete to every single team activity and has a sense of when things are going right — or wrong — on the pitch for the Premier League’s surprise top-four candidate.

“Tyler is a competitor,” Iraola told Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe. “He’s a great leader. You have to challenge Tyler. Even in training, he’s going to complain if any decision doesn’t go to his side. But I love these kinds of characters. They want even more. He’s all the time focused. He’s a captain, you can see. He’s been a leadership position in all the team he’s played for.”

Bournemouth have only lost once in eight Premier League matches this season, winning four times and hoping to strengthen their top-four hopes on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

Andoni Iraola on USMNT’s Tyler Adams — ‘The first one who can correct the team’

The 26-year-old from Wappingers Falls, New York has been a big part of the club’s success this season, finally healthy and going at least 78 minutes in every game while going the distance five times.

Adams missed Bournemouth’s first eight games last season after joining from Leeds but was a regular starter from November and really found his groove after the Festive Fixtures.

“He had a very difficult start here at Bournemouth,” Iraola said of Adams. “Iin his first season he didn’t play many minutes because of injuries but it’s never been a doubt about his abilities. Every time he’s been available, he’s been playing magnificent. It’s not about his game.”

And Iraola says he knows that if Adams has a concern inside a game or practice, it’s usually a sign that something isn’t right.

“He understands well that this is a collective side and he’s the first one from the middle who can correct the team. If he comes to me and tells me something it’s because something is happening. We can see each other and we know something is going on because Tyler is not comfortable.”

Andoni Iraola speaks with The 2 Robbies on Bournemouth, Tyler Adams, Bill Foley