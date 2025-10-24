How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Top-four Bournemouth meet bottom-three Nottingham Forest in a Saturday match-up at the Vitality Stadium that can every bit as eyebrow-raising as those two adjectives.

The host Cherries sit four points back of leaders Arsenal heading into the weekend, while Nottingham Forest are two points behind 17th-place Burnley.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have lost just once this year and are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches since losing 4-2 at Liverpool in Week 1. They have been a part of three goalfests since September 27 — a 2-2 draw at Leeds, 3-1 win over Fulham, and 3-3 split with Crystal Palace.

Forest have a new boss in Sean Dyche, and the academy graduate oversaw a 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League on Thursday. He’s tasked with fixing a side whose season is the very opposite of Borunemouth’s, having won on opening day and claimed just two points in the ensuing two months.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Boscombe

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Evanilson (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (unspecified), Enes Unal (knee).

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Ola Aina (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Dilane Bakwa (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (knee)

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Sean Dyche and the Tricky Trees are a good match given last season’s system, and he’s probably earned a modicum of respect from his boss for winning a game. That’s good, because Bournemouth are scoring goals right now and did not have a midweek match-up with a stories European program like Porto. Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest.