How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Stumbling Real Madrid host a resurgent Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in a massive game in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

These is the fifth season in a row these two have met in the Champions League, with Madrid knocking City out of the competition in the playoff round last season.

Xabi Alonso’s Real have won four of their five Champions League games this season but they’ve won just one of their last five in La Liga amid a defensive injury crisis. The pressure is on Alonso from some due to the style of play, as the new Real Madrid coach is quickly finding out the difference between being a player for Real and being the manager. He seems as calm as ever but he could really do with a big win to silence the critics. For now.

Pep Guardiola’s City have looked more like themselves in recent weeks, as they’ve racked up three wins in a row in the Premier League and scored 11 goals in the process. But they did lose at home to Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the Champions League and if they want to finish in the top eight of the league phase and be seeded for the knockout round, pulling off a big win at Real will be very helpful.

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (December 10)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, focus

Alonso has had to deal with plenty of defensive injuries in recent weeks, with Eder Militao the latest center back to go down. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also out, as Alonso has had to get creative in defense with midfielders and full backs playing at center back in recent games. Antonio Rudiger, who has missed most of this season through injury, will likely start at center back as he renews his battle with Erling Haaland and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could start alongside him. In attack Kylian Mbappe has been excellent but Alonso is trying to get the balance right alongside him.

Manchester City team news, focus

City only have a few injury issues with Rodri’s recovery ongoing, plus Mateo Kovacic remains out until the new year. John Stones is a doubt as he didn’t feature against Sunderland at the weekend. City will likely go with in-form Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku in support of Haaland with Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez in midfield.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like it will be a fun, open game as both teams will go for the win given their position in the Champions League table, and then you have Mbappe and Haaland hungry to prove their status as the best goalscorer in the game with defensive issues a problem for both teams. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City.