MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvsatl_251203.jpg
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

nbc_nba_lacvsatl_251203.jpg
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 3, 2025 10:03 AM

Manchester City puts its imperious Premier League home form on the line on Wednesday against a Sunderland team proving a problem for traditional powers.

City have won six-straight league matches at home, delivering a combined score line of 19-4 along the way. They trail leaders Arsenal by five points and boast the top goal total in the division with 32.

WATCH — Manchester City v Sunderland

Sunderland have been living in the top half of the Premier League table in their first season back in the top flight, their 23 points are just one off the top four.

Regis Le Bris’ team drew Liverpool at Anfield at midweek, and have also drawn Arsenal after winning at Chelsea.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (hamstring - MORE)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (achilles)

Manchester City vs Sunderland prediction

It would truly be surprising if Le Bris were to manufacture another upset, especially given City’s record at home combined with the wake-up call they received after nearly blowing a huge lead to Fulham at midweek. Sunderland are a solid team, but this weekend’s a big ask. Man City 2-0 Sunderland.