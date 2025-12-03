How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City puts its imperious Premier League home form on the line on Wednesday against a Sunderland team proving a problem for traditional powers.

City have won six-straight league matches at home, delivering a combined score line of 19-4 along the way. They trail leaders Arsenal by five points and boast the top goal total in the division with 32.

WATCH — Manchester City v Sunderland

Sunderland have been living in the top half of the Premier League table in their first season back in the top flight, their 23 points are just one off the top four.

Regis Le Bris’ team drew Liverpool at Anfield at midweek, and have also drawn Arsenal after winning at Chelsea.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (hamstring - MORE)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (achilles)

Manchester City vs Sunderland prediction

It would truly be surprising if Le Bris were to manufacture another upset, especially given City’s record at home combined with the wake-up call they received after nearly blowing a huge lead to Fulham at midweek. Sunderland are a solid team, but this weekend’s a big ask. Man City 2-0 Sunderland.