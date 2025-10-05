 Skip navigation
Rodri injury news — Man City’s Ballon d’Or winner limps off with right leg injury

  
Published October 5, 2025 12:03 PM

Rodri has exited Manchester City’s Premier League game at Brentford with injury, though the Spaniard was able to walk off the pitch following 20 minutes on Sunday.

MORE — Brentford v Man City live updates

The Ballon d’Or winning Spaniard has been easing his way back toward a full schedule for Pep Guardiola’s team, and City have been very careful to manage his minutes in a return from major surgery to his right ACL and meniscus last September.

The bad news Sunday is that Rodri was getting treatment to his right leg. The good news? It appeared trainers were focusing on his right hamstring in a muscular move that would not indicate aggravation in his repaired knee.

Rodri is Spain’s captain and was called into Luis de la Fuente’s side for World Cup home qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria. That seems very unlikely now given City’s caution with the player.

Rodri injury update, history — Man City’s Ballon d’Or winner limps off

Rodri tore his ACL on Sept. 22, 2024 in City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal and missed less than time than many others.

The 29-year-old was back in City blue inside of nine months, playing 173 minutes across four Club World Cup matches in June.

Rodri missed Week 1 of this Premier League season at Wolves but played 15 minutes in Week 2 before starting three-straight PL games and getting rested at home to Burnley last weekend.

He played an hour each in Champions League matches with Napoli and Monaco and City fans will certainly note with worry that he departed 2-2 draw against Monaco with their side in front 2-1.

We’ll update Rodri’s status as soon as we hear from Pep Guardiola after the game.