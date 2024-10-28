Ballon d’Or 2024 awards, live! Emiliano Martinez wins Yashin Trophy
Here’s a running list of awards handed out at France Football’s Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday.
Scroll down for the latest award winners, plus the voting results for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or nominees from 30-8.
Emma Hayes, Carlo Ancelotti win top coaches awards
Carlo Ancelotti won the first Johan Cruyff Trophy as top men’s coach in the world, as Real Madrid are reportedly boycotting the awards over the expectation that Vinicius Junior will not win it (Real have three of the four remaining finalists).
USWNT boss Emma Hayes has won the first ever Ballon d’Or awarded for the best women’s coach.
Emiliano Martinez wins another Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper
There is a repeat for the Yashin Trophy, as Emiliano Martinez goes back-to-back.
Aston Villa’s Argentine star beats out Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, and Unai Simon.
Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Kopa Trophy as best under-21 men’s player
No surprise here, as Yamal becomes the first player under the age of 18 to win this award.
The 17-year-old Barcelona star helped drive Spain to the EURO title, and he pips club and country teammate Pau Cubarsi as well as some big, big names.
Arda Guler finished second in the voting, above Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Man City’s Savinho, and Cubarsi.
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho was also a finalist, as were Salzburg’s Karim Konate, Benfica’s Joao Neves, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, and PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery.
Ballon d’Or men’s final results
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City and Norway
- Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid and France
- Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan and Argentina
- Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain
- Toni Kroos, Real Madrid and Germany
- Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and England
- Phil Foden, Man City and England
- Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen and Germany
- Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig and Spain (now Barcelona
- Ademola Lookman, Atalanta and Nigeria
- Nico Williams, Athletic Bilbao and Spain
- Granit Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland
- Federico Valverde, Real Madrid and Uruguay
- Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa and Argentina
- Martin Odegaard, Arsenal and Norway
- Hakan Calhanoglu, AC Milan and Turkiye
- Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England
- Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid and Germany
- Ruben Dias, Man City and Portugal
- William Saliba, Arsenal and France
- Cole Palmer, Chelsea and England
- Declan Rice, Arsenal and England
- Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal
- Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen and Spain
- Mats Hummels (tie), Dortmund and Germany (now Roma)
- Artem Dovbyk (tie), Girona and Ukraine (now Roma)
Ballon d’Or Feminin final results
- Lindsey Horan, Lyon and USWNT
- Mallory Swanson, Chicago Stars and USWNT
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto, PSG and France
- Mariona Caldentey, Barcelona and Spain
- Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit and USWNT
- Alexia Putellas, Barcelona and Spain
- Patricia Guijarro, Barcelona and Spain
- Barbra Bands, Orlando Pride and Zambia
- Lauren James, Chelsea and England
- Ada Hegerberg, Lyon and Norway
- Khadija Shaw, Man City and Jamaica
- Tabitha Chawinga, PSG and Malawi
- Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Stars and USWNT
- Gabi Portillo, Corinthians and Brazil
- Giulia Gwinn, Bayern Munich and Germany
- Lucy Bronze, Barcelona and England (now Chelsea)
- Mayra Ramirez, Levante and Colombia (now Chelsea)
- Glodis Viggosdottir, Bayern Munich and Iceland
- Tarciane, Corinthians and Brazil (now Houston Dash)
- Lea Schuller, Bayern Munich and Germany
- Sjoieke Nusken, Chelsea and Germany
- Yui Hasegawa, Man City and Japan
- Manuela Giugliano, AS Roma and Italy
- Lauren Hemp, Man City and England
- Ewa Pajor, Wolfsburg and Poland (now Barcelona)
- Grace Geyoro, PSG and France