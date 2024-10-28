Ballon d’Or 2024 awards, live! Emiliano Martinez wins Yashin Trophy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
In a season of fantastic NASCAR Cup finishes, these rank as the best
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Cedric Tillman is legit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
In a season of fantastic NASCAR Cup finishes, these rank as the best
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Cedric Tillman is legit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ballon d’Or 2024 awards, live! Emiliano Martinez wins Yashin Trophy

  
Published October 28, 2024 04:48 PM

Here’s a running list of awards handed out at France Football’s Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday.

[ MORE: Men’s Ballon d’Or all-time winners ]

Scroll down for the latest award winners, plus the voting results for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or nominees from 30-8.

Emma Hayes, Carlo Ancelotti win top coaches awards

Carlo Ancelotti won the first Johan Cruyff Trophy as top men’s coach in the world, as Real Madrid are reportedly boycotting the awards over the expectation that Vinicius Junior will not win it (Real have three of the four remaining finalists).

USWNT boss Emma Hayes has won the first ever Ballon d’Or awarded for the best women’s coach.

Emiliano Martinez wins another Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper

There is a repeat for the Yashin Trophy, as Emiliano Martinez goes back-to-back.

Aston Villa’s Argentine star beats out Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, and Unai Simon.

Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Kopa Trophy as best under-21 men’s player

No surprise here, as Yamal becomes the first player under the age of 18 to win this award.

The 17-year-old Barcelona star helped drive Spain to the EURO title, and he pips club and country teammate Pau Cubarsi as well as some big, big names.

Arda Guler finished second in the voting, above Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Man City’s Savinho, and Cubarsi.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho was also a finalist, as were Salzburg’s Karim Konate, Benfica’s Joao Neves, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, and PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery.

FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024

Barcelona’s Spanish forward Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy for best under-21 player during the 2024 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Ballon d’Or men’s final results

  5. Erling Haaland, Manchester City and Norway
  6. Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid and France
  7. Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan and Argentina
  8. Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain
  9. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid and Germany
  10. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and England
  11. Phil Foden, Man City and England
  12. Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen and Germany
  13. Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig and Spain (now Barcelona
  14. Ademola Lookman, Atalanta and Nigeria
  15. Nico Williams, Athletic Bilbao and Spain
  16. Granit Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland
  17. Federico Valverde, Real Madrid and Uruguay
  18. Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa and Argentina
  19. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal and Norway
  20. Hakan Calhanoglu, AC Milan and Turkiye
  21. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England
  22. Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid and Germany
  23. Ruben Dias, Man City and Portugal
  24. William Saliba, Arsenal and France
  25. Cole Palmer, Chelsea and England
  26. Declan Rice, Arsenal and England
  27. Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal
  28. Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen and Spain
  29. Mats Hummels (tie), Dortmund and Germany (now Roma)
  30. Artem Dovbyk (tie), Girona and Ukraine (now Roma)

Ballon d’Or Feminin final results

  5. Lindsey Horan, Lyon and USWNT
  6. Mallory Swanson, Chicago Stars and USWNT
  7. Marie-Antoinette Katoto, PSG and France
  8. Mariona Caldentey, Barcelona and Spain
  9. Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit and USWNT
  10. Alexia Putellas, Barcelona and Spain
  11. Patricia Guijarro, Barcelona and Spain
  12. Barbra Bands, Orlando Pride and Zambia
  13. Lauren James, Chelsea and England
  14. Ada Hegerberg, Lyon and Norway
  15. Khadija Shaw, Man City and Jamaica
  16. Tabitha Chawinga, PSG and Malawi
  17. Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Stars and USWNT
  18. Gabi Portillo, Corinthians and Brazil
  19. Giulia Gwinn, Bayern Munich and Germany
  20. Lucy Bronze, Barcelona and England (now Chelsea)
  21. Mayra Ramirez, Levante and Colombia (now Chelsea)
  22. Glodis Viggosdottir, Bayern Munich and Iceland
  23. Tarciane, Corinthians and Brazil (now Houston Dash)
  24. Lea Schuller, Bayern Munich and Germany
  25. Sjoieke Nusken, Chelsea and Germany
  26. Yui Hasegawa, Man City and Japan
  27. Manuela Giugliano, AS Roma and Italy
  28. Lauren Hemp, Man City and England
  29. Ewa Pajor, Wolfsburg and Poland (now Barcelona)
  30. Grace Geyoro, PSG and France