Ballon d’Or 2024 awards, live! Emiliano Martinez wins Yashin Trophy

Here’s a running list of awards handed out at France Football’s Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday.

Emma Hayes, Carlo Ancelotti win top coaches awards

Carlo Ancelotti won the first Johan Cruyff Trophy as top men’s coach in the world, as Real Madrid are reportedly boycotting the awards over the expectation that Vinicius Junior will not win it (Real have three of the four remaining finalists).

USWNT boss Emma Hayes has won the first ever Ballon d’Or awarded for the best women’s coach.

Emiliano Martinez wins another Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper

There is a repeat for the Yashin Trophy, as Emiliano Martinez goes back-to-back.

Aston Villa’s Argentine star beats out Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, and Unai Simon.

Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Kopa Trophy as best under-21 men’s player

No surprise here, as Yamal becomes the first player under the age of 18 to win this award.

The 17-year-old Barcelona star helped drive Spain to the EURO title, and he pips club and country teammate Pau Cubarsi as well as some big, big names.

Arda Guler finished second in the voting, above Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Man City’s Savinho, and Cubarsi.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho was also a finalist, as were Salzburg’s Karim Konate, Benfica’s Joao Neves, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, and PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery.

Ballon d’Or men’s final results

Erling Haaland, Manchester City and Norway Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid and France Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan and Argentina Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain Toni Kroos, Real Madrid and Germany Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and England Phil Foden, Man City and England Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen and Germany Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig and Spain (now Barcelona Ademola Lookman, Atalanta and Nigeria Nico Williams, Athletic Bilbao and Spain Granit Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland Federico Valverde, Real Madrid and Uruguay Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa and Argentina Martin Odegaard, Arsenal and Norway Hakan Calhanoglu, AC Milan and Turkiye Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid and Germany Ruben Dias, Man City and Portugal William Saliba, Arsenal and France Cole Palmer, Chelsea and England Declan Rice, Arsenal and England Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen and Spain Mats Hummels (tie), Dortmund and Germany (now Roma) Artem Dovbyk (tie), Girona and Ukraine (now Roma)

