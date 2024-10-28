 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
In a season of fantastic NASCAR Cup finishes, these rank as the best
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Cedric Tillman is legit

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USWNT head coach Emma Hayes wins first Ballon d’Or award for Women’s Coach of the Year

  
Published October 28, 2024 05:08 PM

Longtime Chelsea and current United States women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes has been named the first ever Women’s Coach of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2024 awards.

Hayes led Chelsea to the Women’s Super League crown — her seventh with the Blues — before calling time on her time in London to take the reins of the USWNT.

[ MORE: Ballon d’Or 2024 awards | Fox, Bright heap praise on Hayes ]

She remains unbeaten at boss of the U.S. women, leading the side to Olympic gold this summer in Paris.

Hayes won the top honor at the 2021 FIFA’s The Best awards, and was a six-time FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Season during her time at Chelsea.

The 48-year-old London native played with Arsenal before going into coaching in the United States with the Long Island Lady Riders, Iona University Gaels, and Chicago Red Stars. She joined Chelsea in 2012 and took over the USWNT this Spring.