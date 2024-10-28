USWNT head coach Emma Hayes wins first Ballon d’Or award for Women’s Coach of the Year

Longtime Chelsea and current United States women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes has been named the first ever Women’s Coach of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2024 awards.

Hayes led Chelsea to the Women’s Super League crown — her seventh with the Blues — before calling time on her time in London to take the reins of the USWNT.

She remains unbeaten at boss of the U.S. women, leading the side to Olympic gold this summer in Paris.

Hayes won the top honor at the 2021 FIFA’s The Best awards, and was a six-time FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Season during her time at Chelsea.

The 48-year-old London native played with Arsenal before going into coaching in the United States with the Long Island Lady Riders, Iona University Gaels, and Chicago Red Stars. She joined Chelsea in 2012 and took over the USWNT this Spring.

