Premier League table for 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 Premier League table promises to be tight from top to bottom as some almighty scraps will take place over the next nine months.

[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch live ]

There are so many big questions circling the season, as the new boys look to make their mark, giants aim to kick on and the newly-expanded Champions League format could cause plenty of issues.

Who will win the Premier League title?

We revealed our picks in the link below, but it’s clear that Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are a cut above the rest.

[ MORE: PST predict the 2024-25 Premier League table ]

Manchester United and Tottenham have had decent summers but still look some way short of a title push, while Aston Villa and Newcastle will fancy their chances of pushing for the top four.

Who will be relegated?

The three new boys, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton, are the favorites to be relegated but Nottingham Forest, Everton, Wolves and even Brentford are expected to be in the mix as there really isn’t much between about 10 teams in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League odds for 2024-25 season ]

Throw in the potential for points deduction as some teams continue to struggle with financial regulations and this has the makings of an epic relegation scrap.

Below is the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Premier League table - Latest standings from 2024-25 season

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Brentford

5. Brighton and Hove Albion

6. Chelsea

7. Crystal Palace

8. Everton

9. Fulham

10. Ipswich Town

11. Leicester City

12. Liverpool

13. Manchester City

14. Manchester United

15. Newcastle United

16. Nottingham Forest

17. Southampton

18. Tottenham Hotspur

19. West Ham United

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers