Astros at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 15

Its Thursday, May 15 and the Astros (22-20) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (23-21). Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston against Jacob deGrom for Texas.

The Rangers completed the sweep over the Colorado Rockies with an 8-3 win yesterday. That sweep was the second series sweep in a row.

Patrick Corbin was excellent on the mound. He struck out nine batters and only gave up one earned run in 6.0 innings.

The Astros picked up a series win over the Royals after back-to-back wins.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Rangers

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+, Space City Home Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Astros (+104), Rangers (-124)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 15, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. Jacob deGrom

Astros: Hunter Brown , (6-1, 1.48 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 5/9): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Rangers: Jacob deGrom , (3-1, 2.72 ERA)

Last outing (Detriot Tigers, 5/10): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Rangers

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 games at the Rangers

The Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has an ERA of 1.91 in his last 5 starts on the mound

Betting the Rangers on the Run Line with Jacob deGrom as the opener would have returned a 0.80-unit profit in 2025

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Astros and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: