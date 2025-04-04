How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
PGA Tour rejects recent $1.5 billion PIF offer, according to reports
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Two
LPGA Tour takes center stage in Las Vegas as PGA Tour plots future return
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race at Darlington
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kdbtop10goals_250404.jpg
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
PGA Tour rejects recent $1.5 billion PIF offer, according to reports
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Two
LPGA Tour takes center stage in Las Vegas as PGA Tour plots future return
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race at Darlington
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kdbtop10goals_250404.jpg
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 4, 2025 06:54 AM

Southampton look to build on a midweek draw, slow their march toward a nasty bit of history, and potentially stave off relegation when they visit Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Saints could go down this weekend with a loss to Spurs if Wolves win at Ipswich Town on Saturday, a loss that would make them the fastest team to be relegated in Premier League history by number of remaining matches.

WATCHTottenham Hotspur v Southampton

They’re also hopeful not to carry another historic mark, as they’ve lost 24 times in league play and are on pace to be the first Premier League club to lose 30 times in a season.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric saw his time draw at home to Crystal Palace at midweek. Their 10th point of the Premier League season has them two away from moving ahead of Derby County’s record for the fewest points in a Premier League season (11, set in 2007-08).

Spurs’ 16 losses through 30 matches is their worst-ever mark from the start of a Premier League season, and manager Ange Postecoglou has gone from club darling to controversial lightning rod with his words and actions over a rough run of results.

Tottenham went on a seven-match winless run around the new year before winning three-straight in February but have gone right back to losing ways. Spurs have taken one point from 12 — losses to Man City, Fulham, and Chelsea plus a home draw with Bournemouth.

Spurs are 14th on the table and could be 16th by the end of the weekend should Everton and West Ham get positive results. It’s a miserable time in North London, and losing the 20th-place team at home would be brutal.

Be sure to check back here during the game for live updates and highlights throughout Spurs vs Southampton via PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Danso (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (lower leg)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Will Smallbone (groin), Flynn Downes (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Stewart (fitness), Juan Larios (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton prediction

It’s another heart-check for Spurs, who could well fall to a team desperate to avoid the worst season in Premier League history. Everything tells you that Spurs should claim all the points and they did clobber Saints 5-0 at St/ Mary’s earlier this season to end a three-match PL winless run. A sweep does seem likely but is toxicity inside of Tottenham Hotspur. Consider this a very uneasy prediction. Spurs 2-1 Saints.