How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Southampton look to build on a midweek draw, slow their march toward a nasty bit of history, and potentially stave off relegation when they visit Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Saints could go down this weekend with a loss to Spurs if Wolves win at Ipswich Town on Saturday, a loss that would make them the fastest team to be relegated in Premier League history by number of remaining matches.

WATCH – Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

They’re also hopeful not to carry another historic mark, as they’ve lost 24 times in league play and are on pace to be the first Premier League club to lose 30 times in a season.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric saw his time draw at home to Crystal Palace at midweek. Their 10th point of the Premier League season has them two away from moving ahead of Derby County’s record for the fewest points in a Premier League season (11, set in 2007-08).

Spurs’ 16 losses through 30 matches is their worst-ever mark from the start of a Premier League season, and manager Ange Postecoglou has gone from club darling to controversial lightning rod with his words and actions over a rough run of results.

Tottenham went on a seven-match winless run around the new year before winning three-straight in February but have gone right back to losing ways. Spurs have taken one point from 12 — losses to Man City, Fulham, and Chelsea plus a home draw with Bournemouth.

Spurs are 14th on the table and could be 16th by the end of the weekend should Everton and West Ham get positive results. It’s a miserable time in North London, and losing the 20th-place team at home would be brutal.

Be sure to check back here during the game for live updates and highlights throughout Spurs vs Southampton via PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Danso (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (lower leg)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Will Smallbone (groin), Flynn Downes (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Stewart (fitness), Juan Larios (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton prediction

It’s another heart-check for Spurs, who could well fall to a team desperate to avoid the worst season in Premier League history. Everything tells you that Spurs should claim all the points and they did clobber Saints 5-0 at St/ Mary’s earlier this season to end a three-match PL winless run. A sweep does seem likely but is toxicity inside of Tottenham Hotspur. Consider this a very uneasy prediction. Spurs 2-1 Saints.