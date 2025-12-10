 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published December 10, 2025 08:54 AM

David Moyes’ resurgent Everton can leapfrog Chelsea and potentially claim a top-four place with a win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Powered by playmakers Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the Toffees have won four of their last five Premier League matches to improve their record to 7W-3D-5L. Their 24 points have them in seventh place, just two points back of fourth-place Crystal Palace.

WATCH Chelsea v Everton

And it’s only a point back of Chelsea, who have taken just one point from two fixtures after their brilliant 10-man draw against Arsenal had everyone discussing their status as possible Premier League title contenders.

The Blues lost 3-1 at Leeds and drew at home to Bournemouth, and can’t simply count on the home pitch bringing relief. Enzo Maresca’s men are 4-2-2 away from home 3-2-2 at the Bridge.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Liam Delap (shoulder - MORE), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Seamus Coleman (unspecified), Merlin Rohl (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Thierno Barry (shoulder)

Chelsea vs Everton prediction

Chelsea slumped to a Champions League defeat to Atalanta in Bergamo on Tuesday, and their experience with rotation plus some decent recovery time shouldn’t leave them weary. Everton are a tough out and this is a tricky game to call. Chelsea 1-1 Everton.